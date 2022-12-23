What is the risk associated with the last food recall? The food is one of the most loved and known, here’s what to pay attention to. All the details below.

The official website of the Ministry of health has released a new card food recall. The protagonist product is well known and much loved and can be found in Eurospin supermarkets. The danger within this food is once again microbiological in nature and the bacterium strikes again. Here are all the details you need to know about it.

All the details of the food recall, from the risk to what the bacterium entails

The new food recall was published on December 22, 2022 and concerns the Salami Milan branded La Bottega Del Gusto, marketed by Eurospin Italia Spa. The contamination seems to have been detected at the headquarters of the manufacturer’s plant, i.e. E. Ga. Srl with identification code IT 32 L CE and located in Via Palmiro Togliatti, 8, 20066 Melzo (MI).

The lot in question is only one and bears the identification number L22D259 with the deadline 17-01-2023. The volume of the product for sale is 350 grams. The food recall has a microbiological nature and once again the protagonist is the salmonella. Among the warnings written at the bottom of the published sheet, it is recommended, as a precaution, not to consume the salami with the indicated lot number and to bring it back to the point of sale.

Salmonella is a type of bacterium which can be present in certain foods and which can cause physical discomfort and danger to health. Most people infected with salmonella have:

diarrhea

temperature

stomach cramps.

I symptoms they usually begin six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. However, some people do not develop them for several weeks after contamination, while others experience them for several weeks. This bacterium can sometimes cause an infection in the urine, blood, bones, joints or nervous system and thus trigger serious illnesses.

Most people recover from their Salmonella infection within four to seven days without the use of antibiotics. Antibiotic treatment is recommended for: