Ivrea

The Novara traffic police arrested a drug courier who was traveling with over a kilo of cocaine in his car. The man, at the wheel of a Citroen C3 intercepted on the Santhià link road, was stopped at the Ivrea motorway junction. After a thorough search of the vehicle, inside the spare wheel housing, which under the circumstances had been placed on the back seat of the car, the policemen recovered a cocaine stick weighing 1.1 kilograms. Market value of over 300 thousand euros. At the end of the investigations, the motorist was arrested for detention for the purposes of dealing a large quantity of drugs and taken to prison in Ivrea.