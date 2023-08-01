Microsoft is preparing to say goodbye to the Xbox Companion App of Windows

Over the last few hours, the pages of the portal dedicated to Xbox assistance have been updated to accommodate the details relating to the now imminent interruption of support for the Xbox Xbox Companion App.

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, the Xbox Companion App is a Windows application that, despite being considered obsolete by Microsoftis still used today by gamers for a very simple reason: it is the one and only way to access the clip and garlic screenshot captured on consoles. As you well know, the Xbox app does not have support for Game DVR and when it will no longer be possible to use the old application – which we remind you will close the August 28, 2023 – it will be necessary to resort to other tools to transfer multimedia files from console to PC, which however are all slower and more cumbersome.

Here is the message reported on official site Microsoft regarding the closure of the service:

“On July 28, 2023, we announced that the Xbox Console Companion app on Windows may be deprecated on August 28, 2023. If you’re experiencing the same case and are looking for a way to continue participating in Xbox games, services, and communities on the your Windows device, the Xbox app for Windows will keep you connected to all things Xbox and gaming on your Windows device.”

Waiting to find out if the Redmond giant will find an alternative solution to this problem, we remind you that Microsoft has suspended users who used the emulators in retail mode on Xbox Series X | S.

Did you know that Xbox Series X and S have already outsold the original Xbox in Japan?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

