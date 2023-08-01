Jiao Jian new president of Pirelli

Pirelli appoints new board of directors: Chinese Jiao Jian as president

The assembly of Pirelliin which 84.16% of the capital with voting rights participated, appointed the new board of directors for the financial years 2023-2024-2025, made up of 15 members, nine of whom are independent.

They were then elected Jiao Jian (appointed president), Tronchetti Provera MarcoCagoodbye Andrew, Chen Aihua, Zhang Haitao, Chen Qian, Bradanini Alberto, Michele Carpinelli, DeSole Dominic, Fan Xiaohua, Marisa Pappalardo e Tang Grace, all drawn from the majority list (voted by approximately 83.82% of the share capital represented at the meeting). The other 3 administrators are Roberto Diacetti, Paola Boromei e John Lo Stortodrawn from the minority list (voted by approximately 16.05% of the represented capital).

The Shareholders’ Meeting also approved the remuneration policy for 2023 (with 83.14% of the share capital present at the meeting) and expressed its favorable opinion (with 83.91%) of the Report on the remuneration paid for the financial year 2022. The shareholders also approved (with 84.68%) the adoption of the 2023-2025 three-year monetary incentive plan (LTI Plan) for the group’s management.

During the assembly Tronchetti Proverawho chaired the meeting, thanked the outgoing chairman Li Fanrong and outgoing directors, George Luca Bruno, Yang Shihao, Wang Feng, Tao Haisu, Giovanni Tronchetti Provera e Wei Yintao “for the work done in favor of the company and the results achieved”. The first meeting of the new board of directors has been convened for August 3 to deliberate on the governance of the company and, in particular, on the appointment of the executive vice-president and the chief executive officer, who will be respectively Marco Tronchetti Provera e Andrea Casaluci.

