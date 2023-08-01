What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions: Tuesday, August 1

01/08/2023 and las 02:00 CEST

We start the month with the hottest matches of the group stage in the Women’s World Cup. In addition, we will also know the first teams classified for the second previous round of Champions y Conferencewhile, at dawn, the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup.

09:00 – Portugal vs. United States – Women’s World Cup

Everything at stake in the Group E. If everything goes according to plan, the Netherlands should easily beat Vietnam and, therefore, only one of the two teams facing each other in this match could advance to the round of 16. Read here the best preview of the game.

Only victory is worth Portugalwhile the United States would survive with the a tiealthough I’m sure he doesn’t mess around with little girls. The American team has won all five games against the Portuguese and has never conceded a goal.

The United States victory and both teams do not score is paid to [1.7]

1:00 p.m. – China vs. England – Women’s World Cup

Despite having started with two victories, England is obligated to sum up to avoid any surprises, while China needs all three points if you want to be in the next round. Discover here everything you need to know before this meeting.

Las Lionesses Are the reigning European champions and also the third favorite maximums to the titleso everything that is not a British party will be a surprise in capital letters.

He england triumph is quoted at [1.5]

20:30 – Slovan Bratislava vs. Zrinjski – Champions League

The Slovak team faces this second leg with an advantage, thanks to the 0-1 win in Bosnia last week.

Far from the hell of Mostar, Slovan will seek to continue with their dream of playing in a Champions League final phase for the first time since 1992. It will be the third time in which these two teams meet on the Tehelné pole during a qualifying phase for a continental tournament. The other two, ended in favor of the team from the capital of Slovakia (4-0 y 1-0).

The victory of Slovan Bratislava in the 90 minutes is paid to [1.9]

21:00 – Buducnost vs. Struga – Conference League

He Stream from Macedonia, founded in 2015 and champion of the league for the first time this year, won 1-0 in the first leg and he lands in Montenegro with everything on his mind to continue advancing towards what would be his debut in a final phase of European competition.

He Future previously lost in the preliminary phase of the Champions League with the Wide eye Icelandic, 0-5and the feelings are not good for them, who started the local league with a defeat by 2-1 before him Youth DGa newly promoted.

He Struga triumph in the 90 minutes is paid to [2.8]

02:00 (Wednesday) – River Plate vs. International – Libertadores Cup

River Platerecent champion of the Argentine Professional League and one of the main candidates for the title, will open fire at the Monumental against Inter from Porto Alegrewhat changed coach in recent weeks due to poor results.

The millionaire team has won 16 of the 18 games it has played against its people in 2023while Internacional has not won since the end of June and has only scored one goal in its last five games.

The River Plate victory and less than 3.5 goals is quoted at [1.9]

