Pinghu City Selected as Pilot Unit for Integration of Provincial Double Carbon Intelligent Governance Platform

Our city has been selected as a pilot unit for the integration of the provincial double carbon intelligent governance platform. The announcement was made by the Provincial Development and Reform Commission, which released the “Notice on Announcing Zhejiang Province’s Double-Carbon Smart Governance Platform and Key Research Task List”. The city’s “Carbon Budget Flexible Management Application” was chosen for this pilot project.

The pilot construction in our city will include conducting research and proposing technology and methodology for corporate carbon emission budget management. It will also involve the design and construction of a digital platform. The aim of this project is to organize and analyze energy consumption and carbon emission data in our city, as well as from key carbon emission enterprises. This analysis will help in understanding the characteristics and trends of carbon emission. The project will also propose the establishment of enterprise carbon emission management techniques and methodologies that cover the entire cycle of target formulation, monitoring, and tracking.

One of the focuses of this pilot project will be on analyzing the carbon emission budget management of key carbon emission enterprises. The goal is to formulate three lists: major needs, multi-scenario, and major reforms. Additionally, research will be conducted to coordinate the city’s carbon budget management mechanism. The project will also include the establishment of a coordination mechanism for the digital application scenario construction department, as well as the gradual completion of the construction of the digital application scenario.

Pinghu has been at the forefront of low-carbon energy development in the province. As one of the first batch of low-carbon pilot counties, the city has prioritized the control of carbon intensity and energy consumption intensity. It has achieved remarkable results in low-carbon energy development by focusing on the development of renewable energy and industrial low-carbon transformation, as well as utilizing digitalization and intelligence as means to achieve its goals.

With the selection of our city for the pilot project, the Municipal Development and Reform Bureau aims to further consolidate the city’s basic capacity building in carbon equalization. This will provide effective and feasible solutions for the province’s carbon budget management. The bureau will take this opportunity to establish a strong foundation and continue its efforts in promoting low-carbon energy development.

The integration of the provincial double carbon intelligent governance platform in our city marks an important step in the city’s commitment to sustainable development and carbon reduction. It is expected that this pilot project will bring about significant improvements in carbon emission management and contribute to the overall goal of achieving a low-carbon society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

