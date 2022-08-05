Home Health Microsoft launches XGPU sharing plan, up to 5 people can share a membership subscription | XFastest News
Microsoft is officially piloting the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate multiplayer mode in select regions, allowing players to play games with up to five friends or family members. This model is currently only being tested in Colombia and Ireland, and it is unknown when it will be rolled out on a large scale.

The new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate multiplayer sharing mode launched in this closed beta allows players who join the main plan to also play cloud games on their consoles, PCs or supported devices. It’s also easy for players with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Prime membership to invite others to their sharing plan. If you don’t have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can invite others to join by email or link after purchasing the relevant plan.

Players who already have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members do the same, but it should be noted that if you choose to join the new multiplayer sharing mode, the remaining time of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be changed, such as a month’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members only have 18 days of the new multiplayer sharing mode. At the same time, players who already have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate themselves cannot join the multiplayer sharing mode of other players, and need to wait until the membership expires or manually cancel the existing subscription.

It’s also important that the invited player needs to be in the same country as the player with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. As for the price of new members, it is reported that the price is 21.99 euros a month, which is more expensive than the existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. However, considering that you can pull up to 4 people to defeat together, if you count 5 people, it will only cost about 4.4 euros per person per month, so if you can find 4 people, then the new plan is still very cost-effective.

