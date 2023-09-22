Migraine, useless tests and wrong medications for many patients – Headache

Wanderings between regions, useless tests for 9 out of 10 chronic patients and abuse of painkillers, there are those who take up to 350 in a month: it is the odyssey which migraine patients are often forced to undergo, in fact there are still few who are prescribed new drugs that reduce the frequency and intensity of attacks. It emerged during the event “Migraine: new perspectives for the patient between innovation, research and regulatory opportunities”, organized by Lundbeck Italia in Rome.





“This is a very serious pathology – explains the President of the Lazio Regional Council Antonio Aurigemma – which, if chronic, can create serious inconveniences. We will do everything possible, as a Region, to give maximum support and support on this delicate issue, in order to adopt measures appropriate to the needs of people who suffer from migraines”.





“Migraine is a widespread, disabling and underestimated pathology – explains Luciano Ciocchetti, vice-president of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber – which politics can only intervene in a strong and immediate way. The new therapeutic opportunities are a great chance to recover, with immediate care of the patient. We remember that this pathology which involves, also because it mainly affects women, very high social costs. It is therefore essential to activate now the implementing decrees of the law that protects patients and to ensure that the therapies and treatments arrive throughout the national territory, without odious disparities between citizens of series A and series B”.





Law 81/2020, which provides for the recognition of primary headache as a social and disabling disease, should have represented the starting point for the management of the pathology but, three years later, there is still a long way to go. “A few months ago – explains Guerino Testa, member and secretary of the VI Commission (Finance) of the Chamber of Deputies – the first legislative delegated decree was issued to follow up the 2020 law and it is important that the regions were given a mandate to present very distinctive innovative projects capable of improving the lives of patients and families”.



