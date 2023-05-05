Migraine: what to do when it comes and how to prevent headaches

Migraine is not a common headache but much more: it is a complex neurological condition that can cause a variety of symptoms which, in Italy alone, are estimated to affect 6 million people, or 12% of the population. Those who suffer from it usually feel a throbbing pain, with moderate to severe intensity which is localized in the middle of the head. A pain that is not easy to put away. That’s why prevention and early action in case of migraine is essential to get this condition under control…

Migraine: how to get over it — At the first sign of a migraine, doctors recommend taking a break and doing the following things…

Look for a quiet environment — Light and noise can make migraine pain worse. Relaxing in a dark, quiet room helps, and sleeping can ease the pain too. Instead, it is not recommended to watch TV or read.

Try thermotherapy — Applying hot or cold compresses to the head or neck can ease migraine symptoms. Cold compresses have a numbing effect, which can ease the pain. The trick here is to place a cold, damp washcloth or cold pack on the sore area for 10 to 20 minutes at a time, being careful to place a thin cloth, like a filter, between the cold pack and the skin. While hot packs and heating pads can relax tense muscles (as can a hot shower or bath).

Caffeine is both a trigger and a treatment for migraines. It has been shown that in small amounts, caffeine can ease the pain of migraines in the early stages. And it may also enhance the pain-relieving effects of acetaminophen (Tylenol, others) and aspirin. But beware: Drinking a lot of caffeine (and often) can lead to withdrawal headaches later on.

Smoking prohibited — It’s best not to smoke and avoid smoking areas. Nicotine, the smell of burnt tobacco and secondhand smoke are all migraine triggers.

Zero Alcohol — Alcohol is supposed to relax us, right? But for some people it does the opposite. And some compounds found in red wine can also cause headaches.

Taking a drug (but not overdoing it) — If your doctor has prescribed a migraine medication, take it as directed and don’t overdo it. Taking too many pain relievers can contribute to medication overuse headaches.

Migraine: how to prevent it — Migraine sufferers also have ways to prevent it.

Keep a diary — Keeping a diary can help us understand what triggers the headache. Experts suggest recording when the headache started, how long it lasted, and what the symptoms were: These can include nausea or sensitivity to bright light or loud noise. Triggers can include certain foods (chocolate, cheese, wine) or smells, smoke, bright light, stress, or lack of sleep.

Until recently, avoiding migraine triggers was considered the best course of action. But new research suggests this could also increase sensitivity to potential triggers. A more useful approach might be to gradually expose yourself to the triggers and learning to cope with it using behavioral management techniques such as relaxation training and stress reduction.

Exercise regularly — During physical activity, our body releases certain chemicals that block pain signals to the brain. These chemicals also help reduce anxiety and depression, two conditions that can make migraines worse. Obesity also increases the risk of chronic headaches. Thus maintaining a healthy weight through exercise and diet may have additional benefits in migraine management. But be warned: sometimes even too much exercise can trigger a migraine. The secret is to engage in regular, moderate activity, starting slowly and gradually increasing your activity level.

Watch out for food — To avoid migraines, we should eat regular meals and avoid foods and drinks that can trigger an attack. These include chocolate and alcohol, especially red wine. Even the chemicals used in food, such as aspartame e monosodium glutamate (MSG), can trigger migraines. The same goes for some food additives, such as those found in foods hot dogs, bacon, cured meats, aged cheeses and pickled foods. Skipping meals is also not recommended: when blood sugar drops, the brain warns it first. And hunger is one of the most common causes of headaches.

Migraines can make it difficult to fall asleep and can even wake us up at night. But getting less sleep doesn't help: migraines are often triggered by poor night sleep. Experts in this case suggest following regular sleep schedules, waking up and going to bed at the same time every day, even on weekends. And take short naps: those longer than 20-30 minutes can in fact interfere with regular sleep.

Watch out for the weather — Not infrequently, the headache comes with changes in atmospheric pressure. So better not get caught off guard and check the forecast so that you can have your migraine treatment at your fingertips.

Drink a lot of water — Dehydration can also cause problems for migraine sufferers. To keep headaches away, the trick is to drink eight glasses of water, while limiting alcoholic and caffeinated beverages as they can dehydrate us.