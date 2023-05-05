Home » Apple puts original iPad Air, Thunderbolt display on obsolete list and won’t be repairable
It is normal for old technology products to be phased out. Apple is one of the few manufacturers that will announce the end of the product cycle. A few days ago, foreign media obtained Apple’s internal documents, which indicated that the flat-panel iPad Air 1st generation and Thunderbolt Display will be included in the “Obsolete” by the end of May. List”, which means that these two products officially bid farewell to the market.

Before Apple’s official announcement, users of the first-generation iPad Air and Thunderbolt Display can still take the device to the Apple Store to arrange official repairs, but after being included in the “obsolete list”, Apple will no longer accept it. Third party maintenance. Among the two products, Thunderbolt Display has the higher seniority. It was launched in 2011, equipped with a 27-inch screen and supports 1440p resolution; as for the first-generation iPad Air, which was released in 2013, it has a 9.7-inch Retina screen and uses an A7 processor.

In fact, the above two products have been discontinued as early as 2016. Apple generally puts products that have been discontinued for 7 years into the “obsolete list”, so this time is also a normal operation.

Source of information and pictures: gizmodo

