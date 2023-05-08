Migrant emergency, hotspot evacuation plan launched in Lampedusa

The evacuation plan of the Lampedusa hotspot is underway. In fact, the situation inside the reception center has become increasingly delicate. For this reason, 80 migrants were transferred from Lampedusa to Pozzallo by a patrol boat of the Guardia di Finanza; most originating from Egypt and Eritrea. The reception system has already been activated. In the Pozzallo hotspot, there are still 372 guests; among these 11 families with 9 children. There are a total of 27 women and 76 unaccompanied minors. In the Cifali office, on the other hand, there are about 140 unaccompanied minors. In the last few hours, the alarm was also raised by Antonio Nicolosi, general secretary of Unarma lca. “The landings on Lampedusa continue unabated and once again our carabinieri colleagues are forced to keep an emergency under control that has never ended, in fact it only gets worse – said Nicolosi – The hotspot that should accommodate 400 people has arrived at an altitude of 1,900 including many children who are waiting to be relocated under temperatures of 35 degrees, barefoot in the earth, in unhealthy environments amidst dirt and degradation that endangers their health but also that of our colleagues”.

In the meantime, the landings do not stop. The vessel Nadir of the NGO Resqship assisted a boat with 130 migrants on board, including 15 children, adrift and in the open sea for three days, with an engine failure, 55 miles from Lampedusa. Because of the high waves, people panicked. Some, desperate, jumped into the water to swim to the Nadir, whose crew rescued them until the arrival of the Italian Coast Guard who took them in charge.