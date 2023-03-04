The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a press point in Abu Dhabi he spoke of the massacre of migrants in the Crotone area. “I have considered celebrating the next CDM in Cutro on immigration”, she said. “The situation is simple in its drama: we have not received any emergency indications from Frontex – has explained -. Furthermore, the route is not covered by non-governmental organizations and therefore have nothing to do with government policies. Although we work to stop the illegal flows, we have continued to save all people. This is the history. I really don’t think there are subjects on which to exaggerate so as to hit what one considers one’s opponent”.

Migrant shipwreck, Meloni: ‘Do you really think that we didn’t want to save them?’

“We are very used to noticing problems when there is a tragedy and instead there are those who have been talking about them since they have been at Palazzo Chigi amidst general disinterest. I am looking for solutions, Italy cannot resolve the issue on its own, but to prevent more people from dying, illegal departures must be stopped. One way to honor the deaths of innocent people is to seek a solution”.

“Every day the oppositions ask for the resignation of a different minister – Meloni added later, responding to Matteo Piantedosi’s request for the resignation advanced by the oppositions -, you understand that it is no longer very news“.

The government has always done “all we could do to save lives when we were aware there was a problem, in this case we were unaware because we weren’t warned, you have all the evidence to confirm this fact and if Anyone know something different it’s good that you tell us”. “From the beginning – Meloni said again – we continue to do everything we can to prevent the work of smugglers from putting human lives at risk. This morning here with Bin Zayed I spoke about immigration, about how to favor legal flows by preventing illegal flows, of how to stop a shameful and cynical trafficking that puts people’s lives at risk and I don’t think a single day has gone by without me dealing with this matter”.

The prime minister also replied regarding the letter that the mayor of Crotone sent you: “I haven’t read all of the letter from the mayor of Crotone – she explained -. I can only say that I was struck by the reconstructions of these days. But really, in good conscience, there is someone who believes that the government has deliberately did 60 people die? I wonder if anyone thinks that if 60 people could have been saved, we wouldn’t have done it. Please, let’s be a little serious.”

“If you have not decided to bring your closeness as Prime Minister, come to Crotone and take her to your mother”, wrote the mayor of Crotone, Vincenzo Voce, to Giorgia Meloni. “These people – adds Voce – were waiting for a testimony of the presence of the State, which came very high from the Head of State. But the Government was missing here, you were the president. We waited a week. The Crotone community, struck by enormous pain , he waited for a message from him, a phone call from him, a nod from him, which didn’t arrive”.

Migrant shipwreck, the mayor of Crotone: ‘I wrote a letter to Meloni’

And the number of victims of last Sunday’s shipwreck at Steccato di Cutro continues to increase: the lifeless body of another child was found on the Botricello beach. The point of discovery is about ten kilometers from the one where the boat loaded with migrants was wrecked. He has an apparent age of 12-13 and adds to the age of about three that was recovered from the sea this morning in Cutro. With that of Botricello the confirmed deaths of the shipwreck rise to 70, the sixteenth minor.

