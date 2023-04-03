Home Health “Migrants and citizenship income recipients work in the fields”
"Migrants and citizenship income recipients work in the fields"

"Migrants and citizenship income recipients work in the fields"

“There is a need in Italy, to give support to some sectors, of legal immigration and the first enemy is illegal immigration. Italy, which returns to being a country of rules and laws, wants to apply these two factors”. This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida at the inaugural conference of Vinitaly. “On the flows it is evident that there is the will to organize them seriously, what has not been done in recent years – he added – trying to relate with the nations of origin to train and allow for real integration. Our farmers need external labor when there is no internal one”.

“Manpower is needed in the countryside and young Italians must know that it is not demeaning to go to work in agriculture – he remarked – On the contrary, what is not a model of civilization is not going to work, staying on the sofa and burdening the shoulders of others with the citizen’s income“.

“The first problem we have is rationalizing spending and knowing how much workforce is needed in the coming years – continued Lollobrigida – Knowing how many people who receive basic income today can work and put them in a position to have noble jobs in agriculture, breeding, tourism, if they don’t want to, it’s legitimate that they don’t take the citizen’s income and provide for themselves with other means of support. It seems to me that we are very compact in Europe, ”she said on this issue.

