“Tomorrow I will tell you what you have done. I will enter the classroom and read to my students the declarations of the minister who said: ‘I would not leave if I were desperate because I was brought up to be responsible'”. The Facebook post of the Pordenone professor and writer for the Garzanti publishing house Enrico Galiano is a harsh attack on the statements of the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi on the massacre of migrants that took place in…