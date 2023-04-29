Milan, calf injury for Ibra: season practically over

There is no peace for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in this season. The results of the tests to which he underwent after the injury sustained while warming up on the sidelines in view of a possible entry against Lecce highlighted a right calf medial twin injury. Problem that will force the Swede to stay stopped for a long time is that risks ending the Milan forward’s season early.

At the moment

Ibra’s recovery times are not yet clearbut the impression is that

for Zlatan the troubled year can end here. In fact, barring sensational twists and turns, the Swede will hardly be able to recover from the injury in time to be available to Pioli in the last few league matches.

After all, the 41-year-old has spent more time in the pits than on the pitch this season.

collecting only 143 minutes on the pitch and one goal, the one scored against Udinese which allowed him to

overtake Costacurta in the league table of oldest goalscorers in Serie A. A record that certainly cannot console the Swedish champion, always on the hunt for new challenges and convinced that he can still compete at high levels despite his physical problems. “I don’t give up. Challenges give me adrenaline – declared Zlatan a month ago after returning to the national team -. I always have this desire inside me to show those who doubt that they are wrong”.