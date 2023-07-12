Milan, crowds for Pulisic: Rossoneri fans go crazy

MILAN

Great enthusiasm upon leaving Casa Milan for the US forward who has already entered the hearts of supporters

12 lug 2023

Welcome in style for Christian Pulisic al Milan. After signing with the Rossoneri until 2027, the former Chelsea player in fact had a chat with some fans outside Casa Milan to take some pictures and sign some autographs. A very warm first contact with the new supporters who immediately made him feel all theirs enthusiasm and support. And crowd bath which leaves little room for doubts or uncertainties about the approval of the Rossoneri people. Pulisic has already entered the hearts of Milan fans. Now the word passes to the field.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

