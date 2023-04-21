Home » Milan derby of Champions ‘event of national interest’: round trip in the clear | A league
Milan derby of Champions 'event of national interest': round trip in the clear | A league

Milan derby of Champions ‘event of national interest’: round trip in the clear | A league

After 20 years in Champions League become the Milan derby between Inter and Milan, valid for the semifinal of the competition, which will be playedon 10 and 16 May: both races will be clearly visible to all despite the agreements on the distribution of TV rights provide that Channel 5 make it clear a Tuesday race, as well as on Sky for pay TV subscribers, while that of Wednesday is exclusive on Prime.

THE THREE SCENARIOS – However, since there are two Italian teams that will compete, the event assumes the character of “national interest” and by law “the quality of the broadcast on the schedules must be guaranteed to the citizens of the audiovisual media (…) in consideration of the content, the audience of recipients, the function performed and the relevance, including economic, social, cultural, sporting and religious “. There are three possible scenarios for the first legwhich will be played precisely on Wednesday and therefore the exclusive competence of Prime:

1) Agreement with Mediasetso as to broadcast the game on Prime but also free-to-air on Canale 5.

2) Agreement with Skyso as to broadcast the match on Prime but also unencrypted on TV8.

3) no agreement, maintaining the exclusivity of the match but guaranteeing for one evening Prime accessible to all at no cost.

