Milan, elderly man overwhelmed and killed by a motorcycle as he crosses

Photogallery – Motorcycle overwhelms and kills pedestrian in Viale Fulvio Testi

A 73-year-old man died in Milan after being hit by a motorcycle in Viale Fulvio Testi. The investigations of the local police are underway on the dynamics of the accident. Two ambulances and a medical vehicle arrived at the scene. Driving the motorcycle was a 30-year-old man who was found unconscious on the ground with a head injury and injuries to the pelvis and both legs. Intubated, he was transported in code red to the Niguarda hospital.

The motorbike was traveling at high speed but the pedestrian ran a red light According to the first reconstructions of the local police, the motorcycle was traveling at high speed along the central roadway on viale Fulvio Testi towards the center of Milan when it hit the pedestrian, who later died. The first findings suggest that the man – a 73-year-old who lived alone – crossed a red light, but the dynamics of the accident are still being evaluated.

