Hollywood Entertainers Go on Strike in Response to Threat of AI, Threatening Shutdown

Comprehensive Boycott of AI Hollywood Strike! Second-Hand Prices of Tesla Toy Cars “Diving”

Screenwriters and actors in Hollywood have announced a comprehensive boycott of artificial intelligence (AI) due to fears that it may replace them in the entertainment industry. The American Screen Actors Guild and the United Radio and Television Artists Union (SAG-AFTRA), representing 160,000 entertainers, declared a strike on May 13. This follows the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike that began on May 2.

The major reason behind the strike is the concern that AI technology may replace actors and screenwriters, leading to massive job losses. This is not only the first industry-wide strike in Hollywood in 63 years but also the first collective action taken by human beings against the threat of AI. SAG-AFTRA Chairman Fran Drescher emphasized the importance of taking a stand against the potential replacement by machines.

Negotiations between the actors’ unions and production companies have been stymied by concerns over inflation, the streaming media ecosystem, welfare, and unregulated use of AI. The impact of the strike is primarily on the 65,000 actors from TV and film productions represented by SAG-AFTRA.

The strike was triggered by worrying examples cited by SAG-AFTRA during negotiations, such as the use of AI technology to digitally rejuvenate veteran actor Harrison Ford in the fifth installment of the “Raiders of the Lost Ark” series. Additionally, the collection of actors’ data by AI technology company Metaphysic for the purpose of creating “digital humans” raises concerns about ownership and intellectual property rights.

Screenwriters are also worried about the use of AI to generate scripts in an effort to save costs. They highlight the importance of human creativity in screenwriting and are adamant about not wanting to revise AI-generated scripts. The fear is that AI technology could be used as a “plagiarism machine” by producers.

Studios and AI companies, however, see AI technology as a valuable tool in screenwriting and filmmaking. They argue that AI can enhance creative efficiency and reduce costs, allowing screenwriters to focus on the emotional depth of the story.

In related news, the launch of Tesla’s Cyberquad toy car in China has caused a frenzy among buyers. Priced at 11,990 yuan, the toy car was quickly sold out on Tesla’s official website, despite being recalled in the United States for not meeting safety regulations. This has led to a drastic drop in its second-hand price on online platforms. Initially hyped to reach prices as high as 60,000 yuan, the toy car is now being sold for around 12,000 to 14,000 yuan.

Tesla’s official website has also clarified that the Cyberquad toy car is not suitable for road use and can only be played with in a limited area. This is due to safety concerns that prompted the recall in other countries.

In light of this information, it is advised for consumers to be rational when considering the purchase of the Cyberquad toy car, given its relatively high price and limited usability.

The comprehensive boycott of AI by Hollywood’s screenwriters and actors and the significant drop in the second-hand prices of Tesla’s Cyberquad toy cars highlight the growing tensions surrounding the use of artificial intelligence in various industries. The outcome of the strike and the response from the entertainment industry and AI companies will undoubtedly shape the future of AI’s role in Hollywood and beyond.