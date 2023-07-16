Territorial Operations Center (TOC) Launches in Sassuolo District: Enhancing Integration Between Health and Social Services

Lapressa.it Asks Readers for Support as Costs Increase

Modena, Emilia-Romagna – Lapressa.it, a popular news source known for providing free and independent information, is asking its readers for support as the costs of running the platform continue to rise. While private advertising covers part of the expenses, it is no longer enough to sustain the website. In an effort to keep offering free and unbiased news to its readers, Lapressa.it is reaching out to its loyal followers, encouraging them to make a contribution based on their means. Even small amounts, when multiplied by the tens of thousands of people from Modena and Emilia-Romagna who visit the site daily, can make a significant impact.

New Territorial Operations Center Launches in Sassuolo District

In other news, the fifth Territorial Operations Center (TOC) has recently commenced its operations in the Sassuolo District. Following similar centers in Carpi, Mirandola, Pavullo, and Vignola, the TOC aims to improve healthcare and social services by fostering collaboration among local healthcare professionals. With real-time updates on patients’ health statuses, the TOC ensures continuity, accessibility, and complementarity of health and social assistance.

Based on the DM77 organizational model, the TOC enhances coordination between different service providers and professionals at various levels of care. By bringing together general practitioners, pediatricians of free choice, community nurses, social services, and other health professionals, the TOC guarantees a comprehensive view of patients’ health and facilitates timely interventions. The center acts as a vital link between hospitals and the local community, operating six days a week from 7 am to 7 pm.

Territorial Operations Center Functions and Activation

The TOC can be activated by both local and hospital professionals in the health and social fields. It serves as a coordination platform between services and professionals involved in the transition of individuals with healthcare and social-health needs across different care settings. Whether it’s returning home from the emergency room, being discharged from hospital facilities, or undergoing temporary treatment in community hospitals, the TOC ensures a smooth and efficient process.

To enable seamless integration, the TOC employs trained nurses who handle telephone triage and multidimensional team assessments, collaborating closely with social workers. This collaborative approach aims to highlight the integration between social and health services, providing a global care solution for citizens.

Federica Ronchetti, Director of the Sassuolo health district, expressed her excitement about this important experiment, emphasizing the need for integration between social and health services to provide comprehensive care. The ongoing training of the professionals involved has played a crucial role in making this initiative a reality and enhancing the assistance and care received by local citizens.

As Lapressa.it appeals for support and the TOC starts its operations, it is clear that both developments aim to improve the well-being and quality of life for the people of Modena and Emilia-Romagna. By working together, individuals and professionals can ensure the availability of free and reliable news while providing better healthcare services to the community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

