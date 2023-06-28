Home » Milan, here is Loftus-Cheek: he landed in Milan, ready for medical visits and signing VIDEO | First page
Ruben Loftus-Cheek is ready to start his new adventure at Milan. The English midfielder born in ’96 landed in the evening in Milan – landed around 21.50 at Linate airport – and tomorrow, Thursday 29 June, he will support the medical visits before signing the contract with the Rossoneri and formalize the transfer from Chelsea.

THE DETAILS – Milan closed the deal with Chelsea on the basis of 20 million euros in total, of which 15 fixed and the rest bonus. For Loftus-Cheek a contract qfour-year contract of 4 million euro net per season.

