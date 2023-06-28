Surplus of wild boars in Italy: critical situation according to the extraordinary commissioner for swine fever

Listen to the audio version of the article

“In Italy we have, according to estimates, a surplus of over a million wild boars and the figure is increasing and not decreasing”. This was admitted by the extraordinary commissioner for swine fever, Vincenzo Caputo, during the hearing held on Wednesday 28 June in the Agriculture Committee of the Chamber regarding the evolution of the epidemiological situation and the new initiatives for the eradication of the disease.

Five days after the discovery of two cases of swine fever in Lombardy, four months after the appointment of the commissioner and a year and a half after the first infected wild boar discovered in Ovada, in Piedmont, the situation therefore does not appear to be under control.

“We expect, within the first ten days of July, to prepare and submit the extraordinary plan for the capture and slaughter of wild boars”, added Commissioner Caputo. But the latest cases in Lombardy particularly frighten farmers: if action is not taken in a timely manner, the CIA recalled in recent days, there is a risk of national catastrophe, since 50% of all Made in Italy pig farming is concentrated in the region. If the red zones are established in the areas where the sick wild boars were found, in fact, it will be necessary to proceed with the culling of the farmed pigs that fall within the outlined perimeter.

«In Italy – Caputo recalled – we are currently dealing with the circulation of the virus in Liguria, Piedmont and, partially, with a very small expansion towards Lombardy. As far as central Italy is concerned, we have the outbreak in the city of Rome, which is still active. The province of Reggio Calabria has recently been added to the group, which followed a case in Campania, which also touched Basilicata ». Swine fever is a disease that does not affect humans, but since it can pass from wild boars to farmed pigs, it is a real threat to the entire pig breeding and processing sector.

After the two cases in Pavia last week, the Lombardy Region has convened a meeting for Friday 30 June to address the problem and figure out how to move. At the moment neither the veterinary department of the Ats of Pavia nor the mountain community have issued circulars or even less restrictions.

