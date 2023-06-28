Moka announced the redoing of HR SaaS with AI, and released the first AI-native product “Moka Eva”_TOM News

On June 28, 2023, Moka held its 2023 summer new product launch conference in Beijing.Moka CEO Li Guoxing released Moka’s first AI-native HR SaaS overall solution and its AI HR partner for the breaking latest news era – Moka Eva. This is a milestone in Moka’s full embrace of AI strategic layout and will also redefine the new trend of HR digitalization in the future. As a result, Moka has become the first company in the industry to truly deliver AI-native HR SaaS products.

Li Guoxing said: “2023 will be a critical year for the development of AI. The era of breaking latest news is not far away. Social productivity will be greatly improved by AI, and the enterprise software industry will be fully restructured by AI. Outstanding individuals in the future must be the best at using AI. Productivity individuals, future excellent organizations must be the best at using AI productivity.”

At the meeting, Moka and 36 Krypton Research Institute also released the “Research Report on Organizational Change in the breaking latest news Era”. The report pointed out that the productivity change triggered by breaking latest news is bound to promote the innovation of production relations. Facing the challenges of organization and human resource management in the breaking latest news era, how to adapt to changes and improve organizational energy efficiency has become an important proposition that every enterprise must think about.

Upgrade the AI ​​strategy and release the industry’s first AI-native HR SaaS integrated product

According to Li Guoxing, the name Moka Eva comes from the abbreviation of “Moka Evolution With AI”, implying Moka’s strategy of fully embracing AI, and also implying that Moka Eva will provide more humane services like humans. Li Guoxing said: Moka established an AI team in 2018 to deeply apply AI to Moka products, such as resume analysis and other functions are developed based on AI technology. Since the end of last year, Moka has significantly increased its investment in AI, and is committed to building the industry’s first AI-native HR SaaS company.

Moka Eva is defined as the AI ​​HR partner of future enterprise employees. Currently, five capabilities have been launched, including: intelligent resume screening, customized interview questions, AI face-to-face comments, conversational BI and employee Chatbot, etc.. According to reports, Moka Eva will not only comprehensively improve corporate recruitment efficiency, optimize employee experience, and empower managers, but will also help companies reduce costs and increase efficiency to meet the challenges of the current economic cycle.

As the first trial product in the industry, Moka Eva has already started trials in some enterprises. Li Guoxing also demonstrated the two major product functions of “conversational BI and employee Chatbot” through practical operations at the press conference.

“Conversational BI” is a brand-new data interaction method, which provides users with a more natural, efficient and convenient way to obtain data and information. Users only need to input natural language text to quickly access the database and query key indicators and trends. This data access method without training allows enterprises to quickly obtain the required data and indicators, thereby supporting better decision-making and business management. The “Employee Chatbot” function can quickly, timely and accurately help employees complete tasks related to recruitment and personnel and obtain relevant information. It not only effectively reduces the number of basic consultations, reduces the work pressure of the HR team, but also greatly improves the employee experience.

According to Li Guoxing, Moka has been committed to providing better data and human resource management solutions for enterprises. The “conversational BI” and “employee Chatbot” functions launched this time are based on AI-powered data access methods, making data analysis Talking with smart phones has become more popular and easy to use, accelerating the innovation and development of enterprises in human resource management and business decision-making.

Li Guoxing also announced at the press conference that Moka Eva officially launched trial customer recruitment, and companies can apply on the official Moka website, and the shortlisted companies will enjoy the privileges of free use of Moka Eva for life.

AI opens up a new paradigm for organizations in the future, and more than 75% of companies tend to rely on third-party service providers to improve their AI layout

Since the beginning of this year, the rapid development of AIGC (Generative AI) has become a turning point in the upgrade of AI to the breaking latest news era. Artificial intelligence expert Wu Enda emphasized in a recent interview that AI, like electricity 100 years ago, will transform all industries, and the wave of large-scale AI apps has just begun. “Next, enterprise service software will be redone with AI.” Li Guoxing said, “In the future, a large number of traditional jobs will be eliminated, but more new jobs and organizations will be born. Every enterprise and individual needs to embrace AI more actively. It is possible to adapt to this era.”

Gartner China predicts that by 2026, more than 30% of white-collar jobs in China will be redefined, and the use and management of generative artificial intelligence will become a sought-after skill. Enterprises should carry out AI layout in advance, embrace technological innovation, and quickly recruit high-quality technical talents.

Li Guoxing believes that AI will have at least three levels of impact on future organizations, and both companies and individuals need to prepare in advance. First, with the help of this transformative technology, more super-individuals and agile organizations will emerge, and the era of “great voyage” of modern technology has arrived. Second, in the next ten years, the competitiveness of an organization depends on the depth of “human + AI”. Only by acting as soon as possible can we build organizational barriers and advantages. Third, HR is the No. 1 position in organizational change. In the process of embracing AI, it needs the strength of the whole company, as well as top-down + bottom-up cultural support. No one is more suitable than HR to lead this change.

The “Research Report on Organizational Change in the breaking latest news Era” pointed out that in the face of the roaring wave of breaking latest news, more and more companies realize that while technology drives changes in organizational form and management models, it also brings quality improvements to the organization. The intelligent transformation of the organization has increasingly become the focus of the company’s current efforts. According to the survey, 50% of enterprises believe that it is necessary to establish a human-machine collaboration mechanism to achieve HR and business collaboration, use AI to drive organizational capability improvement and employee experience improvement, grasp opportunities for technological innovation, and deal with potential risks and challenges.

In addition, according to the survey, in the short term, 75.6% of the companies surveyed tend to establish partnerships with third-party technology service providers to improve the layout of AI systems and tools.It can be seen that most enterprises prefer to cooperate with professional technical service providers to quickly realize the application of AI technology. This is an important basis for accelerating the comprehensive AI nativeization of HR SaaS products.

