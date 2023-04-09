Paul Maldini prepares to face the quarterfinals of Champions League showing great confidence in the possibilities of his Milan: “It won’t be easy, but I think the club’s history gives us the chance to believe it – the words of the Rossoneri technical area director reported by Republic -. It has already happened before: when you arrive in March-April, when the Champions League arrives, you can transform a season into something incredible. We have this opportunity and we want to take advantage of it.”

Maldini spoke about the imminent challenge with Napoli in a videoconference dedicated to AC Milan fans living in Ukraine, one of the many initiatives carried out by the Milan Foundation since the country was invaded and plunged into war: “We like to dream. Without the dream, we probably would have won fewer Champions Leagues and also In the current squad we have many dreamers. It’s good that there are them, just as it’s good that there are also more realistic ones. I too was a dreamer when I played. I like to dream, my own life has been a dream and it is been to Milan in particular. Without dreaming, I too would probably have won fewer Champions Leagues”.

The former captain then confessed that he had rethought the final of 2005lost resoundingly against the Liverpool a Istanbul, the city that will also host that of this year. At the time he sat on the Rossoneri bench Charles Ancelottipotential opponent in the final match scheduled for 10 June: “Do you know what the problem is? That even Ancelotti, who is now at Real, has a pending issue with Istanbul. Immediately after the draw he called me: ‘Paolo, we let’s see in Istanbul, yes?'”.

Finally, the dialogue with the Ukrainian fans was an opportunity to retrace his relationship with Andriy Shevchenko: “Andriy is not only one of the best teammates I’ve ever had, but a true friend to me and my family. We spent a lot of time together, even a lot of vacations. He is family to me. In Kiev, a city that I love, I spent important moments with him and I was also there for the 2018 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool”.