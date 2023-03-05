In addition to the damage, insult. This could be the title of the episode reported by Sapthe autonomous police union, concerning the end of the Turin demonstration in support of Alfredo Cospito, in which we witnessed violent clashes between anarchists and agents.

On duty were the operators of the Milan mobile department who, according to their representatives, would have been left without dinnerhaving found the canteen of the Turin police station closed, on their return after a certainly busy day.

The complaint of the Sap

The one organized in the Piedmontese capital, says the general secretary of Sap Stefano Paoloni, was “a difficult demonstration where over 100 tear gas canisters were exploded to disperse the crowd of violent opponents”. The agents, according to the note signed by the number one of the autonomous union, “were engaged in a very delicate, dangerous and tiring service”.

An intense day, which also saw two policemen injured, “at the end of which for over 100 colleagues of the Milan department” also came “a nasty surprise: you cannot have dinner”.

What happened

This is how the secretary of the SAP summarizes the post-demonstration events. “Dinner was scheduled for these colleagues before returning to the headquarters in Milan – he says – but the canteen closed punctually at 20.30, while the service ended about an hour later. No one waited for them.”

This is where the attack on the leaders of the Piedmontese police starts, which sets up an internal clash within the body. “The treatment reserved by the Turin police station to colleagues in the mobile department is unacceptable – attacks Paoloni – After hours of tiring and risky work, colleagues were left without food and were made to return to Milan after 10 pm without a hot meal and no resurrection. To make up for colleagues it was handed over a practically unusable 7 euro meal ticket at the moment”.

“unacceptable” gap

Final reflection on the profession of agent and on the essential needs. “The difficult conditions of service – the union representative explains – are an intrinsic factor of our profession but the lack of attention in the care of personnel is unacceptable. Refreshment and psychophysical recovery are fundamental elements for the good performance of the service and not to expose colleagues to undue risks”.