Left on Easter morning in the cradle for life of the Milan Polyclinic, little Enea, a few days old weighing about 2.6 kg, is now in good health. Next to him a letter left on the ground: «Hello, my name is Enea. I was born in the hospital because my mother wanted to be sure that everything was ok and to be together as much as possible», reads the text written as if it were the baby speaking but signed «mom». This is the third child entrusted to the Cradle for Life: active since 2007, in a room outside the Mangiagalli Clinic, it guarantees those who make the decision to abandon their child to do so anonymously and to ensure immediate care for the newborn. At 11:40 on Easter Sunday, April 9, the Culla was activated to welcome Aeneas, currently being cared for by Neonatology specialists at the Mangiagalli clinic of the Policlinico. More details arrive from the hospital on the letter left by the mother next to the child: «she talks about pampering, she says she loves him very much, but she can’t take care of him. She also says that the baby is super healthy and that all the tests done in the hospital are ok ». The general director of the Policlinico of Milan also spoke about the case of Enea, Ezio Belleri: «It’s something that few people know, but in the hospital you can give birth anonymously, for the safety of mother and child», she explains. «There are also Cradles for Life: ours is located at the entrance to the Mangiagalli Clinic and allows you to welcome in total safety a child whose parents unfortunately cannot keep them with them. It is a dramatic decision, but the Cradle allows the baby to be entrusted to a structure where immediate care is guaranteed and which preserves absolute anonymity for the parents”.

