At 70′, on 1-1, the referee La Penna first assigns the maximum punishment. Then he is called back to the monitor and deletes it

There are 20 minutes left plus recovery at the end of Milan-Salernitana. The result is 1-1. In the area, the referee Federico La Penna sees contact in the area between Bradaric and Bennacer and concedes the penalty, even if there seems to be no contact.

They are moments. Very few. Immediately afterwards, the match director is called back to the Var and immediately realizes he was wrong. No penalty, let’s play.

gas sport

March 13, 2023 (change March 13, 2023 | 23:25)

