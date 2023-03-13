Every year, whether it is the Apple iPhone or the Android camp, many smartphone models are launched. Some people may be accustomed to using iPhone or Android and have no plans to change, but there are also some people who walk between the two worlds and use iPhone at the same time. With an Android phone, become a cross-platform dual gunsman. The difference between the two systems is so great, why choose cross-platform? What are the advantages and disadvantages?

A netizen posted an article on PTT, sharing his long-term amphibious experience of iPhone and Android. He said that both sides have advantages and disadvantages, but he can’t give up both sides so he can only keep amphibious. According to his analysis, the advantages of Android include the easy-to-use Google input method, the volume of ringtones and alarm notifications can be modified directly by pressing the volume button, the NFC Easy Card, the ability to quickly open other apps in the app, the floating window to open multiple apps, and the ability to swipe left and right to return Previous page, fast charging speed, etc.; but the disadvantages are that there is no AirDrop, which makes it difficult to use with his computer, and it is inconvenient to change mobile phones without a unified cloud backup function.

As for the advantages of the iPhone, he pointed out that notifications are faster than Android, MagSafe is very convenient, the white balance of the video is the most accurate, Face ID can be solved even wearing a helmet, it is easier to use than fingerprints in rainy days, Apple Pay is extremely easy to use, and the shortcut app function Powerful, and Apple’s ecosystem, so that iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Mac can be seamlessly switched and used easily. The disadvantages of the iPhone include super slow charging, difficult input methods, Whoscall is prone to failure, the return function is extremely inconsistent, the fast opening function of the lock screen cannot be turned off, and the flashlight is often accidentally touched, the camera does not have a native manual mode, and so on.

However, he has no way of judging which is better, Android or the iPhone. The iPhone has many functions he wants, but the functions he is used to in Android are all on the iPhone. All of them”, you can use whatever you like.

As soon as the article came out, netizens also discussed which functions of iPhone and Android are quite useful, but many netizens praised the author’s rationality, saying that “you should consider your own needs when buying a mobile phone, rather than spending money as a machine slave without thinking about carrying a sedan chair.” “, “Each has its own advantages and disadvantages”, “Only children are guards”.

Are you also a dual-gun man who uses iPhone and Android at the same time? Is there any reason why you can’t give up? It can also be brought up for discussion.