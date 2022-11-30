2022 Eight Flagship Smartphone Blind Test Results Announced! Who is the most popular among netizens?

2022 Eight Flagship Smartphone Blind Test Results Announced

We previously published the annual smartphone photo blind test article, allowing everyone to choose their favorite photos from the photo samples of 8 flagship smartphones; and we also remove all EXIF ​​information of each photo first, And the order is disrupted, so that netizens cannot tell which mobile phone the photo was taken, in order to achieve the purpose of blind testing. And after a week of voting activities, we also officially announced the results of the voting today. Do you want to know which mobile phone has won the most approval from netizens? The 2022 “ePrice Comparison King” eight flagship smart phone blind test results are now announced!

As usual, since we do not force every netizen to vote in every scene, when the results of the blind test are announced, we will not add up all the votes of each test and pick out a mobile phone with the highest vote rate , but announce the top three mobile phone models voted by netizens in each blind test scene, so that everyone can understand which model has an advantage in a specific shooting scene. In addition, we will also attach the original sample photos taken by each mobile phone in the text, and announce which mobile phone each photo was taken by.

Recap:2022 Flagship Smartphone Camera Blind Test Eight Brands Which Do You Like Best?

Test 1: Standard lens outdoor daytime shooting

First place: OPPO Find X5 Pro (No. G, 496 votes in total)

Second place: Xiaomi 12 Pro (No. B, 447 votes in total)

Third place: Google Pixel 7 Pro (No. E, 302 votes in total)

If you want to pick a occasion where people use their mobile phones to take pictures most often, it’s probably outdoor shooting during the day, and this occasion is also the easiest place for various brands of mobile phones to take advantage of. Basically, everyone takes good pictures; “That’s why. However, in this blind test vote, two mobile phones performed the best. Among them, the mobile phone number G won the championship with 496 votes, and the mobile phone number B ranked second with a slight gap of 447 votes. Now the answer is revealed. The phones are OPPO Find X5 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Judging from the results, netizens tend to prefer outdoor landscape photos with higher contrast and brighter colors. The photos taken by OPPO Find X5 Pro have this feature and look more three-dimensional; in addition, the landscape photos of Xiaomi 12 Pro are overall It presents bright and vivid colors, which is also the taste that many netizens like.

▲ The original image taken outdoors with a standard lens during the day

Test 2: Ultra-wide-angle lens outdoor daytime shooting

First Place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (No. H, 577 votes in total)

Second place: OPPO Find X5 Pro (No. C, 245 votes in total)

Third place: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (No. A, 225 votes in total)

In the ultra-wide-angle daytime landscape photo section, the situation is different from the previous standard lens. Only one model won one-third of the votes and became the champion. It is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra numbered H. Judging from the results, netizens still like photos with brighter colors, and the ultra-wide-angle photos of S22 Ultra have high color saturation and more accurate white balance performance; while the second place OPPO Find X5 Pro still maintains the characteristics of high contrast , although it produces unnatural black shadows on the white clouds in the sky, it still attracts many netizens to vote for it.

▲ The original image of the ultra-wide-angle lens taken outdoors during the day (Note: Some vertical photos of some models may appear upside down after uploading, and we have not forced the image to be corrected)

Test 3: Real shooting of high-contrast photos with standard lenses

First Place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (No. G, 650 votes in total)

Second place: Google Pixel 7 Pro (No. A, 312 votes in total)

Third place: OPPO Find X5 Pro (No. H, 225 votes in total)

In the standard lens high-contrast test, the proportion of votes was even more disparate. The first place was the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with number G, which won more than 40% of the votes; In the case of a direct lens, there is no obvious flare, and the HDR performance of the photo is also quite good. The details of buildings, statues and characters on the backlit side are quite obvious. The second and third place Pixel 7 Pro and Find X5 Pro also performed similarly.

▲ The original image was taken in a high-contrast scene with a standard lens.

Test 4: Real shooting of indoor food with standard lens

First place: ASUS Zenfone 9 (No. F, 511 votes in total)

Second place: OPPO Find X5 Pro (No. B, 208 votes in total)

Third place: vivo X80 (No. G, 195 votes in total)

Food is also a subject that many people like to take pictures. Which mobile phone can take food pictures with the most relish? The most popular choice is the ASUS Zenfone 9 with number F. Analyzing the reason why Zenfone 9 wins, the food photo taken by it looks bright overall, the white balance is accurate, the color is bright but the saturation is not too high, especially this photo is dominated by red and yellow tones, if it is too high Saturation and contrast, the photo will look a bit fluorescent, but it will make the food look less delicious.

▲ The original image of the indoor food scene with a standard lens

Test 5: Standard lens general night real shooting

First place: OPPO Find X5 Pro (No. B, 448 votes in total)

Second place: vivo X80 (No. H, 427 votes in total)

Third place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (No. F, 144 votes in total)

For night scenes, we designed two test sessions, “General Night Shot” and “Super Night Scene Shot”. “General Night Shot” is to let each mobile phone take night scene photos without turning on the exclusive night mode, and the result won the vote. There are two mobile phones at the highest, OPPO Find X5 Pro and vivo X80, and the ratio of votes for the two phones is similar. Looking at the photos, you can understand why netizens favor these two phones. The night scene photos taken by them with normal automatic shooting are very bright, which is almost the same as the night scene mode of other brands, while the brightness of photos of other brands is slightly lower.

▲ The standard lens generally shoots the original image at night

Test 6: Standard lens super night scene mode real shooting

First place: vivo X80 (No. H, 466 votes in total)

Second place: OPPO Find X5 Pro (No. G, 255 votes in total)

Third place: Xiaomi 12 Pro (No. A, 222 votes in total)

As for the blind test of the super night scene mode, the results of the vivo X80 and OPPO Find X5 Pro were the most popular among netizens, and they won half of the votes; In the super night scene mode, vivo X80 won the first place, followed by OPPO Find X5 Pro.

Judging from the photo samples taken, it is not difficult to understand why the vivo X80 won the first vote. It is the brightest night scene photo among the 8 models. Even though the scene light is much darker than the photo to the naked eye, it can still shoot It is like a night scene with sufficient light source; while OPPO Find X5 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro have similar performances, but the brightness is not as bright as X80.

▲ Standard lens super night scene mode to shoot the original picture

Test 7: Telephoto lens 3X zoom real shot

First place: OPPO Find X5 Pro (No. D, 394 votes in total)

Second place: Google Pixel 7 Pro (No. E, 172 votes in total)

Third place: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (No. B, 158 votes in total)

Nowadays, the cameras of flagship smartphones are generally equipped with telephoto lenses, and some even have more than one, so their telephoto quality is also a part that everyone is more interested in. This time we also used the 3X mid-range telephoto and 10X long-distance telephoto for the blind test. In the 3X telephoto part, the OPPO Find X5 Pro with number D won the blind test champion. Its votes were the same as the second and third place. There is a certain degree of gap.

Judging from the results, most netizens are actually more sensitive to the color performance of the picture, but pay less attention to the details; here, the high saturation and contrast photos of OPPO Find X5 Pro have an advantage; while the second and third place The Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have a high level of detailed image quality, but the colors are not so bright.

▲ Telephoto lens 3X zoom to shoot the original picture

Test 8: 10X zoom real shot with telephoto lens (without ASUS Zenfone 9)

First place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (No. B, 587 votes in total)

Second place: OPPO Find X5 Pro (No. D, 491 votes in total)

Third place: vivo X80 (No. F, 151 votes in total)

Next, in the higher magnification 10X zoom scene, as mentioned earlier, since the Zenfone 9 cannot support zooming to 10X, it was not included in this test; and the voting results also showed quite different differences. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with number B and More than 42.9% of the votes won the championship, followed by OPPO Find X5 Pro, which also received a considerable 35.9% of the votes.

The reason why the S22 Ultra will become the champion is actually quite obvious. It is the only model among these models equipped with a 10X telephoto lens, which means that its 10X telephoto photos are completely optical quality, so it is quite good in details including leaves and water droplets. It is clear and the colors are quite pleasing. Although the OPPO Find X5 Pro is not top-notch in terms of details, its photos still maintain a strong color tone, which makes many netizens pay for it.

▲ Telephoto lens 10X zoom to shoot the original picture

Test 9: Main camera portrait mode

First Place: ASUS Zenfone 9 (No. E, 230 votes in total)

Second place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (No. B, 212 votes in total)

Third place: vivo X80 (No. F, 200 votes in total)

In the portrait mode part of the main camera, we can see that the votes of these 8 flagship mobile phones are quite scattered. Almost every model has a certain proportion of supporters, which means that no matter which brand it is, the portrait mode shot through the main camera The quality is already quite perfect; the brightness of the overall photos of Zenfone 9, which is voted first, is brighter and the color is more accurate, which may be one of the reasons why it stands out among the 8 models.

▲ The main camera takes the original image in portrait mode (Note: Some vertical photos of some models may appear upside down after uploading, and we have not forced to modify the image)

Test 10: Front camera portrait mode

First place: OPPO Find X5 Pro (No. G, 300 votes in total)

Second place: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (No. E, 295 votes in total)

Third Place: Google Pixel 7 Pro (No. B, 275 votes in total)

In the portrait mode of the front camera, the number of votes voted by netizens tends to be relatively concentrated. The top three votes combined account for nearly 65%; There is only a 5-vote gap between the current iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is a pretty tight bite. Whether it is Find X5 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, the contour recognition of people in portrait mode on the two machines is quite natural, and there are not too many flaws in edge recognition errors; while Find X5 Pro also has a higher brightness on the face, it seems more pleasing.

▲ Front camera portrait mode captures the original image

After reading the above voting results, I wonder if the model you voted for is among the best? Is there any difference between the photos you like and those of ordinary netizens? What I want to remind here is that the blind test champion voted by netizens does not necessarily mean that its photo quality is the best, or that it does not win the top few, which means that the picture quality is poor, but that the tonality of the photos that most netizens like is That’s all; but if you want to buy a flagship phone, but don’t know who takes pictures that suit your taste, you may wish to refer to the results of this blind test to see which phone is your dish before making a decision.

Finally, we consolidated the number of votes for each model in each category, as shown in the table below. Thanks to everyone who voted for their enthusiastic participation, see you next year!