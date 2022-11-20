from Giovanna Maria Fagnani

From the three-year period, students will follow courses in anatomy and histology, genetics, bioethics and biotechnology. In the chair and in the laboratory, high school teachers and academics

Lessons and laboratories of anatomy and histology, genetics, bioethics and biotechnology, since the three years of the scientific high school, to facilitate students in a possible landing at the faculties of Medicine, Nursing Sciences or other university courses in the field of health professions. It is the choice of Collegio San Carlo, an equal private school, which has signed an agreement with Humanitas University: first example of collaboration between school and university of this type in Italy. It is a didactic program co-designed by the professors of the Collegio and by the colleagues of the university.

The more targeted in-depth study modules of some subjects (for example the inorganic chemistry part), or the introduction of new disciplines (histology, anatomy), will see high school teachers and academics alternating in the chair and in the laboratory. The experiments will be held in the school laboratories and in the hyper-technological ones of the university. The new path started this year at the San Carlo International High School for Interculture, lasting four years, and with a classical, economic, scientific and "life science" curriculum. It is the latter, which currently has ten students enrolled in the first (out of 79 in the first and 233 in total), the address affected by the agreement with Humanitas University. This does not mean that there is only one class with ten students: the organization at San Carlo is similar to that of the university. The boys attend the common subjects together and are divided for the specific ones.

«From Monday to Thursday there are no questions or written tests. Friday is assessment day, which is done in the library, in a more cooperative environment. The boys prepare themselves on the program made during the week, without knowing in which subject they will be listened to» explains the rector don Alberto Torriani. A method that “makes the student very responsible, helps him to find a useful organizational rhythm for the university”. Half of the subjects are taught in English. The modules with the university begin at the end of the second year and then come alive from the third (even if already from the first there is a «reinforcement» of the study of the subjects taught in English, to have an adequate scientific lexicon).

«The idea was born from listening to our students, from analyzing the degree courses they enrolled in. This high school also has an orientation function, in which one understands what one is getting into», concludes the rector. The course can also be accessed with scholarships. «The need to respond to the needs of students and the evolution of a sector such as the medical and scientific one sees the natural consequence in the collaboration between educational institutes – underlines the rector of Humanitas University, Marco Montorsi -. We hope that this project will help young people to discover and cultivate their passions and to be able to make an informed choice of university education».

If you want to stay updated on news from Milan and Lombardy, subscribe to the Corriere Milano newsletter for free. Arrives every Saturday in your inbox at 7am. It just is click here.