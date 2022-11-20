Two communities, the Zumellese and the Santa Giustinese, also united in the church to unanimously bid a last farewell to the victims of the Pellegai tragedy.

The archpriest of Mel and parish priest of Carve-Pellegai, Don Massimiliano Zago, will celebrate this morning at 10.30 the funeral mass for Antonietta Schiocchet, 88, and for her son Aurelio Monestier, 56, who first raised her hand against the mother – loved and cared for with affection – and then against himself.

A funeral function joint to Mel and celebrated by the Zumello archpriest but which will also be attended by the parish priest of Meano, Don Luigi Calvi.

“I’ll be there to represent the community of Meano, even if I won’t be concelebrating mass,” explains the priest. Because Aurelio Monestier had lived in Meano for many years and had started a family while continuing to maintain a strong link with his hometown, Pellegai. And in Meano, where he raised their children Federico and Letizia with his wife Pierangela, he left his mark as a person deeply dedicated to work and family, but also for his willingness to lend a hand to others.

An availability and generosity that also set an example for his children, both active in the Santa Giustinian community. Letizia, in particular, as a minority city councilor.

So here is the choice of Don Luigi, parish priest of Meano, to participate on behalf of his parish and of the Santa Giustinese fraction in the funeral celebration this morning.

“I’ll be there to represent the community,” remarked the priest. Which leaves to this morning’s homily by my colleague Don Massimiliano the onerous task of reflecting on the tragedy that has struck the family and which has deeply affected Valbelluna. But that clearly underlines the affection and esteem that the people of Meano have always had for Aurelio Monestier. A feeling that has remained alive even in these painful days, of amazement at an unexpected tragedy.

“Only positive words have come from our people in Meano these days,” says Don Luigi. «Aurelio was a man with a big heart, a great and good worker. Very reserved, perhaps of few words, but he has helped many people ».

Aurelio, a past as a bricklayer, then work at the Dolomite Ceramics of Trichiana, was good with maintenance work. And he also made this ability available to others. He was remembered by the Cyclamen committee, which organizes the village festival of Meano. Even in the early years of the event, when there was a need to work to set up the shed for the festival, Aurelio was there. And he himself had taken charge of the task of painting the entire prefabricated house purchased by the committee with protective varnish and which serves as the headquarters for the volunteers and as a base during the days of the event.

«This appreciation is in the public domain», continues Don Luigi, «it is right to reiterate it. It is right to underline the positivity, otherwise then there is the risk that only the shadows will remain ».