“It wasn’t just an itch, it was really painful. I wasn’t able to do anything anymore,” says Simone, describing her illness. She suffers from prurigo nodularis, also known as chronic nodular prurigo, an inflammatory skin disease that poses many challenges to those affected. Because prurigo nodularis is characterized by extreme itching and entails restrictions in all areas of life. For many people, the disease is unknown, because prurigo nodularis is rather rare. Information on this topic has recently been made available on the new website prurigo-nodularis.info. The aim of the site is to provide information about the disease and to provide assistance.

This is what the new website offers

Those affected and those interested can find out everything that is important here: from the symptoms to the causes and current treatment options. There is also the possibility for those affected to self test to record their illness situation and thus to obtain an assessment of how well their illness is currently controlled. Also addresses from experts for chronic itch are available on the site. The website also provides information on various offers of help. Because the many limitations that the disease brings with it can affect self-esteem, self-awareness and relationships with other people. The exchange with people who are in a similar situation can therefore be helpful for those affected.

Understanding nodular pruritus

The rare inflammatory skin disease is accompanied by extremely itchy, red nodules, which are usually symmetrically distributed and can vary in size from 3 mm to 2 cm.[1] Those affected suffer in particular from pronounced itching.[2,3] This is accompanied by intensive and repeated scratching of the affected skin areas. The result: damage to the skin.[3,4] The disease can occur in all age groups, in all skin types and all ethnic groups. However, women over the age of 50 and people of color seem to be more affected.[5] In Germany, about 100 out of 100,000 people suffer from the disease.[6]

