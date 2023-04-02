Hundreds in Piazza Duomo in Milan for the manifestation for the salvation of the National Health Service audience, “As healthy as a fish?”, as part of the European Day against the commercialization of health. “The need to take to the streets comes from the state of degradation of the public health service and from the drift of privatization which in recent times has been causing the flight of operators and increasingly problematic services for citizens”. This is what Marco Caldiroli, president of Democratic Medicine. The writer Moni Ovadia and the general practitioner Andrea Mangiagalli also took the floor.