Minimum wage, Conte and Schlein’s petition that went haywire due to too many accesses is back online. Bonelli: “Sign of success”

After the meeting with Meloni but before the Cnel initiative, the oppositions launched the collection of online signatures in support of their unitary proposal on the minimum wage. And they did it with a petition to be signed on the site salariominimosubito.it, also advertised on the personal profiles of the leaders of Democratic Paritto and Movimento 5 stelle. The launch was a success, even too much. Around 12.30 the site became unreachable due to too many accesses, and remained so for several hours. The first stage was successful, but the email confirmation sent to an error page that prevented the process from being completed. “We are trying to fix it, we apologize,” sources from the Nazarene said before the platform became available again. The undeclared goal is to reach and exceed 1 million signatures, through banquets and online signatures. «If you also think that in Italy it is necessary to set a minimum wage, put your signature on it! We need your support,” the secretary of the Democratic Party wrote on social media, “it’s simple, it’s immediate, just sign up on salariominimoubito.it or at the feast of Unity banquets”. Even the leader of the 5 Stars wrote on social media to support the initiative and criticize last Friday’s meeting with the Prime Minister. “Involving Brunetta’s CNEL, which has publicly expressed itself against this measure in the past, is just a way to throw the ball in the stands while 3.6 million male and female workers continue to receive starvation wages,” he wrote on Facebook. Giuseppe Conte, «our proposal to introduce a minimum wage of 9 euros gross per hour is in Parliament and despite the attempts of the majority to boycott it, we are not stopping! From today you will be able to fight this battle with us, by signing the popular petition that we are officially launching today together with the other opposition forces. Let’s make our voices heard.” In the evening, the co-spokesman of Europa Verde and deputy of Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra Angelo Bonelli thanked the technicians who made it possible to restore the site: «Due to too many simultaneous accesses it had remained unreachable for a few hours, a clear sign of the undeniable success of the initiative”.

While Pd, 5 Stars and Avs push to reach as many signatures as possible and thus put pressure on the government, the leader of Action Carlo Calenda supports the petitions but does not reject the Cnel mediation proposed by Meloni and asks to continue dialogue with the majority. “Cnel can help manage the change in government orientation on the minimum wage,” he told In Onda on La7, «The other labor measures mentioned by Giorgia Meloni are acceptable. We need to keep the thread of dialogue if we want to bring home the result. We are not talking about something new but about a measure that has existed for years in the EU and G7 countries, you said among other things ».

