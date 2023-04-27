Minister Schillaci at the Quirinale for the award ceremony of the medals for “Merit of Public Health” and “Meritories of Public Health”

“In dealing with the worst health crisis since the First World War, you have shown much more than just a sense of duty. You have witnessed the values of solidarity, altruism and brotherhood, putting the safety and health of the community before the individual”. With these words, the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, thanked the health and social health personnel on the occasion of the ceremony for the delivery of the medals to the “Public Health Merit” and the “Meritorious Public Health” which took place at the Palazzo del Quirinal in the presence of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.
The Minister of Defence, Guido Crosetto, civil and military authorities took part in the celebration. “In this room today – added Minister Schillaci – there is also that part of Italy which is on the front line every day to help the most vulnerable, such as children, the elderly, the disabled, people with mental illness, and that during the years of the health crisis it was a precious friendly presence for all those who needed extra help, to face a difficult daily life, and who were able to concretely experience the concept of proximity of the National Health Service”.
During his speech, the Minister of Health recalled the psychiatrist Barbara Capovani, cruelly killed by a former patient. “A death – said she-she who requires us to take all available paths to stop the violence against healthcare personnel who work every day with dedication and sacrifice for the well-being of our society”. The medals were presented by President Mattarella, assisted by Minister Schillaci.
GOLD MEDAL “TO THE MERIT OF PUBLIC HEALTH”
To the Flag of the Navy for the medical corps
To the Flag of the Air Force for the health service
to the Flag of the Carabinieri for the health service
to the Flag of the Guardia di Finanza
to the Flag of the Army Medical Corps
BRONZE MEDAL “TO PUBLIC HEALTH MERIT”
To the flag of the 3rd wing of the Italian Air Force
GOLD MEDAL “TO THE MERIT OF PUBLIC HEALTH”
National Confederation of Mercies of Italy
Italian Red Cross
Department of Civil Protection
Higher Institute of Health
National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists
National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions
National Federation of Orders of Medical Radiology Health Technicians and of the Technical, Rehabilitation and Prevention Health Professions
Federation of Italian Pharmacists Orders
National Federation of Italian Veterinary Orders
National Federation of Orders of Biologists
National Council Order of Psychologists
National Federation of Orders of the Midwifery Profession
National Council Order of social workers
National Federation of Orders of Chemists and Physicists
GOLD MEDAL “TO THE MERITORS OF PUBLIC HEALTH”
Gen. Div. Paolo Carra
dr. Andrew Piccioli
BRONZE MEDAL “TO THE MERITORS OF PUBLIC HEALTH”
Ms Giovanna Boffelli, volunteer of the Red Cross
Mr. Claudio Filippi, volunteer of the Italian Aid Corps of the Order of Malta
dr. Luca Rota, volunteer of the Italian relief corps of the Order of Malta