Minister Schillaci at the Quirinale for the award ceremony of the medals for “Merit of Public Health” and “Meritories of Public Health”

“In dealing with the worst health crisis since the First World War, you have shown much more than just a sense of duty. You have witnessed the values ​​of solidarity, altruism and brotherhood, putting the safety and health of the community before the individual”. With these words, the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, thanked the health and social health personnel on the occasion of the ceremony for the delivery of the medals to the “Public Health Merit” and the “Meritorious Public Health” which took place at the Palazzo del Quirinal in the presence of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

The Minister of Defence, Guido Crosetto, civil and military authorities took part in the celebration. “In this room today – added Minister Schillaci – there is also that part of Italy which is on the front line every day to help the most vulnerable, such as children, the elderly, the disabled, people with mental illness, and that during the years of the health crisis it was a precious friendly presence for all those who needed extra help, to face a difficult daily life, and who were able to concretely experience the concept of proximity of the National Health Service”.

During his speech, the Minister of Health recalled the psychiatrist Barbara Capovani, cruelly killed by a former patient. “A death – said she-she who requires us to take all available paths to stop the violence against healthcare personnel who work every day with dedication and sacrifice for the well-being of our society”. The medals were presented by President Mattarella, assisted by Minister Schillaci.

GOLD MEDAL “TO THE MERIT OF PUBLIC HEALTH”



To the Flag of the Navy for the medical corps

To the Flag of the Air Force for the health service

to the Flag of the Carabinieri for the health service

to the Flag of the Guardia di Finanza

to the Flag of the Army Medical Corps

BRONZE MEDAL “TO PUBLIC HEALTH MERIT”



To the flag of the 3rd wing of the Italian Air Force

GOLD MEDAL “TO THE MERIT OF PUBLIC HEALTH”



National Confederation of Mercies of Italy

Italian Red Cross

Department of Civil Protection

Higher Institute of Health

National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists

National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions

National Federation of Orders of Medical Radiology Health Technicians and of the Technical, Rehabilitation and Prevention Health Professions

Federation of Italian Pharmacists Orders

National Federation of Italian Veterinary Orders

National Federation of Orders of Biologists

National Council Order of Psychologists

National Federation of Orders of the Midwifery Profession

National Council Order of social workers

National Federation of Orders of Chemists and Physicists

GOLD MEDAL “TO THE MERITORS OF PUBLIC HEALTH”



Gen. Div. Paolo Carra

dr. Andrew Piccioli

BRONZE MEDAL “TO THE MERITORS OF PUBLIC HEALTH”

