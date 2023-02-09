news-txt”>

“The goal is to make all Italians better aware of the oncological disease prevention campaign”: this is how the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci explains his presence in Sanremo, on the occasion of the Festival, to participate in a meeting on this topic, conducted by Marco Liorni at Casa Sanremo. “It is a topic on which we are focusing a lot – explains Schillaci – to ensure that tomorrow there are fewer cancer patients. 40% of oncological disease can be prevented with checks and correct lifestyles. Thanks to Rai for the sensitivity on This theme”.

The 73rd edition of the kermesse is the one that marks the resumption of post-pandemic normality, with the return of the public to the theater without the obligation to wear masks. “We have followed the evolution of Covid carefully and have always acted in the interest of public health. The incidence has collapsed, hospitalizations and intensive care have low numbers. We have returned to pre-Covid life thanks to the great commitment of doctors and all health workers in these three terrible years”.

The meeting, entitled #lapriorityseitu, was also attended by Amadeus, the oncologist surgeon Giulia Veronesi, the director of Rai day time Simona Sala, the mayor of Sanremo Alberto Biancheri and the showgirl Samantha De Grenet. In connection Sara Simeoni, Pierdavide Carone and Dolcenera.

“At least 2 million screenings have been skipped due to the pandemic, now there is a recovery. Citizens – is the minister’s invitation – must collaborate by responding to invitations for preventive screening, in particular for uterine, breast and colon cancers right. Medicine of the third millennium has made great strides with new therapies and protocols. It is a problem if more than 50% of the citizens summoned for checks do not answer the call and do not show up”, underlines the minister. Also beware of lung, stomach and prostate cancers. “20 years after the introduction of the Sirchia law – underlines Schillaci – it is alarming that the data on smokers has started to grow again, even among the youngest”.