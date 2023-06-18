Unique design for the sports car. The Rafale, which owes its name to the history of Renault in the aviation field, introduces a different design compared to its cousins, following a trend already started with the restyling of the Clio: in fact, we find a completely different front for the cut of the bonnet, the (made up of small lozenges) and LED headlights (Matrix on request) with vertical daytime running lights. The rear light clusters also have a more collected and gritty shape and the bumpers have a specific design, featuring black and silver finishes. The Rafale is 4.71 meters long and adopts a wheelbase of 2.74 metres, equal to the Espace, while the height is limited to 1.61 meters (30 mm less than the Austral). The trunk offers a capacity of 530 liters with five seats on board. The aggressiveness of the Rafale is underlined by the tracks 40 mm wider than the SUV from which it derives and by the standard 20″ rims. The rear window is also inclined by 17 degrees to favor aerodynamics and to be able to do without the dedicated windscreen wiper The attention to shapes has also led to new paint options: customers will be able to choose from five colours, among which the brand new Alpine Blue and Satin Pearl White stand out, specific for this model, alongside the already well-known Passion Red, Black Etoilé and Grigio Schisto Lucido.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

