UK fears fallout from rising strep A infections, killing six children in days
By: VirgilioNews | Posted on:
Fear in the UK over the spread of strep A, the bacterium that causes scarlet fever, which has caused death of six children. This was announced by the health authorities of the United Kingdom, the UK Health Security Agency, which has issued an alert addressed to parents inviting them to keep an eye on the symptoms of the infection.
Alarm in UK for streptococcus A: six children died in a few days
The UKHSA sounded the alarm on Friday evening after a rise in cases of strep A infections seen across the country, according to the Guardian. The appeal asks parents to seek medical assistance if they detect symptoms of the infection in their children, to prevent the disease from getting worse.
Symptoms reported include sore throat, fever and skin infections. In most cases, it heals with a treatment with antibioticsbut in rare cases, strep A can cause serious illness that can be fatal.
#StrepA
Our latest data shows that #ScarletFever cases continue to remain higher than we would typically see at this time of year.
Read more: https://t.co/HM4O6BXu0L pic.twitter.com/IPmqAliOYR
— UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) December 2, 2022
If you have a high fever, severe body aches, pain in one area of the body and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea, it is imperative to seek urgent medical attention, UK authorities say.
Cases of scarlet fever are on the rise
According to estimates, one or two children under the age of 10 die on average during the winter season from strep A, but this year’s numbers have alarmed authorities. In fact, six children have died so far – five in England and one in Wales – for which the attention is very high.
The UKHSA disclosed on Friday evening that there had recently been a significant increase of scarlet fever cases: as many as 851 cases were reported in the week of November 14-20, compared to an average of 186 for the same period in previous years.
How is strep A transmitted?
According to what can be read on the Humanitas Institute medical encyclopedia page, dedicated to streptococcus A, the infection caused by the bacterium is transmitted by direct contact with infected secretions, coming from the throat or nose. Even asymptomatic people can transmit the bacterium.
What are the symptoms of strep A infection
Invasive infection can be associated with the following symptoms:
- fever
- intense pain
- severe swelling
- redness around any wounds
- dizziness
- confusion
- low pressure
- skin rash
- abdominal pain.