Home Health Streptococcus A, is alarm in the United Kingdom for the death of six children. Symptoms to watch out for
Health

Streptococcus A, is alarm in the United Kingdom for the death of six children. Symptoms to watch out for

by admin
Streptococcus A, is alarm in the United Kingdom for the death of six children. Symptoms to watch out for

UK fears fallout from rising strep A infections, killing six children in days

By: VirgilioNews | Posted on:




Fear in the UK over the spread of strep A, the bacterium that causes scarlet fever, which has caused death of six children. This was announced by the health authorities of the United Kingdom, the UK Health Security Agency, which has issued an alert addressed to parents inviting them to keep an eye on the symptoms of the infection.

You may also like

Heart attack, always knocks on our door before...

Is lecanemab the new weapon against Alzheimer’s?

Digital medicine, Crea’s recommendations for chronic patients

Covid no longer worries Italians: only 28% fear...

Covid, the symptoms of the new Cerberus and...

Hypothyroidism, foods rich in iodine that cannot be...

Influenza and Covid: children are at risk

Influenza, Bassetti: “A rocket game and it’s scary”

Streptococcus A infections on the rise. Symptoms and...

Does your wrist hurt? Don’t underestimate it, you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy