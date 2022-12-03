Today, at 4 pm, the round of 16 kicks off with Holland- United States . The victory over Iran, full of meanings, and the qualification for the round of 16 also made the president of the United States , Joe Biden, proud. The American training confirmed the tradition of solid football with a great competitive impact that has a proverbial interpreter in the Juventus player McKennie. With running, pressure and good defense, the United States wrapped up England who scored 9 in the other 2 matches.

european trident

—

Only one goal scored by the USA who attack with a European trident: Weah (Lille), Sargent (Norwich) and Pulisic (Chelsea). The AC Milan player Dest grew up in Ajax and coach Berhalter played in Holland in the 90s. There is no shortage of knowledge, but they manage to equalize those of Holland who have more experience. If the United States try to return to the quarterfinals after 20 years, the best result, the oranges boast 3 finals, the last one in 2010. The technical weight of the individual players is also different, from Van Dijk, governor of defense, to De Jong, already in goal, to Gakpo, the PSV bomber, already 3 times in the net. The charismatic mastery of Van Gaal, who leads a Netherlands unbeaten in 18 games and breathes high-altitude air from a life, makes Cruijff’s grandchildren favorites by a certain margin.