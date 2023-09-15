Ministries to Create Working Commission for Mental Health Plan Measures

Education, Health, and Social Welfare Ministries to Create Commission for the Mental Health Plan

CASTELLÓ – The Ministries of Education, Health, and Social Welfare have announced the creation of a working commission to develop the first measures of the Mental Health Plan. Minister of Health, José Antonio Rovira, revealed the news during the opening of the new academic year at the Universitat Jaume I of Castellón.

The commission, which will be formed in the coming week, aims to address the pressing issue of mental health and implement measures to improve the current situation. The Minister of Health and the Minister of Social Welfare, who has expressed concerns about child suicide rates, will join Rovira in shaping the plan.

“We are committed to working together with Health and Social Welfare to address this issue effectively. The commission will focus on implementing the first measures as soon as possible, ideally within this year,” stated Rovira.

The Mental Health Plan is expected to address various aspects of mental health, including prevention, intervention, and support for individuals experiencing mental health difficulties. The collaboration between the Ministries of Education, Health, and Social Welfare reflects a comprehensive approach to improving mental health services and promoting overall well-being.

The development of the Mental Health Plan comes at a crucial time, as the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated mental health challenges for many individuals. The government’s commitment to prioritizing mental health and taking proactive steps to address it is commendable.

By creating this working commission, the Ministries of Education, Health, and Social Welfare demonstrate their dedication to tackling mental health issues and providing necessary support to those in need. The collaboration and joint efforts of these ministries hold promise for a more robust and inclusive mental health system.

“It is one of the axes in which we are going to work together with Health and Social Welfare,” emphasized Rovira, underscoring the government’s commitment to addressing mental health as a priority. With the formation of the commission, it is hoped that concrete actions can be taken promptly to improve mental health services and increase access to support for individuals across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

