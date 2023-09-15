Former Argentine Soccer Player Marcos Mondaini Shares Memorable Day with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami Team

Former Argentine soccer player Marcos Mondaini had a memorable day at Inter Miami training in Fort Lauderdale. Mondaini took the opportunity to meet and take photos with some of soccer’s biggest stars, including Leonardo Campana, Dixon Arroyo, Gerardo Martino, and Lionel Messi.

Mondaini expressed his excitement on his Instagram account, saying, “An unforgettable day at Inter Miami training: I had the opportunity to hug Lionel Messi while signing my arm and shirt.”

Not only did Mondaini interact with Messi, but he also greeted the Ecuadorians Leonardo Campana and Dixon Arroyo. He even had a “football talk” with Gerardo Martino, also known as ‘Tata’.

Another fan who showed their idolatry for Messi was Javier Klimowicz. He was also present at the Inter Miami facilities and demonstrated his admiration for the soccer superstar.

Lionel Messi returned to training with the club after representing the Argentine national team. He scored a goal against Ecuador and was a substitute in the match against Bolivia.

As for Inter Miami, they are already preparing for their next MLS match against Atlanta United on September 16. The match is scheduled to take place at 16:00 (Ecuador time).

