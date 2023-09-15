Famed Colombian Artist Fernando Botero Dies at 89 After Illness

Renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero has passed away at his residence in Monaco, as reported by W Radio. The 88-year-old painter had continued to pursue his art until recently. Botero had been hospitalized earlier this week due to pneumonia but was discharged a day before his death, as he preferred to recover at home.

Born in Medellín in 1932, Botero moved to Bogotá after finishing high school, where he embarked on a successful career that lasted over 75 years. Considered one of the most notable artists of the 20th century, Botero was renowned for his distinctive voluminous forms and vibrant colors in his sculptures, paintings, and drawings.

Botero’s contribution to Colombian culture and art was acknowledged by numerous political figures. President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, tweeted, “Fernando Botero has died, the painter of our traditions and defects, the painter of our virtues. The painter of our violence and peace.” Petro referred to Botero’s donation of artwork in 2016 to commemorate the peace agreement with the FARC, currently exhibited in the Casa Nariño, the presidential headquarters.

Former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos also expressed his condolences on Twitter, calling Botero one of the greatest artists of Colombia and the world, highlighting his generous nature, friendship, and commitment to peace.

According to Botero’s daughter, Lina Botero, the artist had been in poor health for the past five days, suffering from pneumonia. She described her father’s passing as “extraordinary” and mentioned that he dedicated his life and artistic work to his country.

Botero’s artistic journey included studying in Colombia and at the Royal Academy of Art of San Fernando in Madrid. He gained recognition in the 1960s when he began exhibiting in the United States, starting with a showcase at the Milwaukee Art Center, where he unveiled his characteristic figurative style.

Botero’s extensive body of work leaves behind a lasting legacy, from his unique Mona Lisa interpretation to his signature depictions of curvaceous dancing couples. His sculptures, which grace various corners of the world, particularly in his hometown of Medellín, are testaments to his artistic brilliance.

The artistic community and art lovers worldwide mourn the loss of Fernando Botero, celebrating his contributions to the art world and his dedication to his craft.

