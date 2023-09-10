Ministry of Health Reinstates Screening Swab for Covid-19 Symptomatic Patients

Italy Implements Screening Swabs Again as Covid-19 Cases Increase

ROME – As cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in Italy, the Ministry of Health has taken action to address the situation. The Eris variant, which is causing concern for the coming months, is believed to be responsible for the increase in cases. In response, the ministry has announced the restoration of screening swabs in emergency rooms, specifically for symptomatic patients.

In addition to the screening swabs, tests will also be conducted on individuals who are considered to be at risk of having contracted the SARS-CoV-2 infection to determine the presence of other viruses. However, as of now, there is no obligation for individuals who do not display symptoms of the disease to undergo testing. The requirement to undergo swab tests upon entering hospital facilities was lifted on May 1st. However, with the recent spike in cases, the obligation is now back in effect, albeit subject to medical evaluation. The tests are also mandatory for patients being transferred from one facility to another, as well as in residences for the elderly (RSA).

The focus now is on differentiating Covid-19 from other respiratory diseases and gaining a better understanding of the true impact of the virus. The latest numbers of the epidemic demand attention, as 21,309 new positive cases were recorded in the last week alone, marking a 44% increase compared to the previous week’s tally of 14,866 cases. These figures were reported by the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health (ISS). Once again, the elderly population remains the most affected group, being the category most at risk of developing severe infections.

The situation is being closely monitored by health authorities, who are working tirelessly to contain the spread of the virus and prevent further outbreaks. It is crucial for the public to remain vigilant and adhere to all recommended health and safety measures to curb the transmission. With the implementation of screening swabs and targeted testing, authorities hope to identify and isolate positive cases promptly, thus helping to safeguard public health.