Short trip: 10 exciting excursion destinations in Brabant

Brabant. The Brabant region in the south of the Netherlands is practically around the corner. A short trip is worth it and we have ten excursion tips for you!

With a travel time of just one and a half hours from Düsseldorf, the Brabant region in the south of the Netherlands is literally an obvious destination for your next day trip or short trip. For hiking and cycling enthusiasts, Brabant has something surprising to offer at every turn.

Fragrant monastery gardens

Monasteries and abbeys have a long tradition in Brabant. It makes sense to go on one of twelve hiking routes and be impressed by the special buildings and facilities. You can follow in the footsteps of the monks and nuns on various routes that last between one and two and a half hours. If you want to immerse yourself even more deeply in Brabant’s sacred cultural heritage, we recommend the monastery trail: over 330 kilometers and 15 stages, it leads past fifty (former) monasteries in Brabant. A truly impressive way to experience the spiritual atmosphere and graceful beauty of these sacred sites.

Photo: VisitBrabant

Iconic water crossings

The Netherlands is traditionally a country characterized by water. Bridges are primarily used to get from A to B on dry feet. In Brabant, however, the water crossings are sometimes not just practical, but the real protagonist. Like the Moses Bridge, for example, where you walk below the water level and still reach the other side with dry feet. Or the Moerputtenbrug: On the railway bridge, which has been converted for pedestrians, it seems almost surreal to walk through the lush nature on a dead straight route and surrounded by still water and blooming water lilies.

The Moses Bridge at Fort de Roovere is below the water level.

Photo: VisitBrabant

Bringing fascinating stories to life

In the magical Brabant region, old sagas and legends come to life again. The special myth and legend routes take the whole family into the captivating stories of dancing cats, the dwarf king Kyrie and other extraordinary creatures. At the various cycling hubs, numerous restaurants, terraces and shops invite you to take a breather – a little time out in the middle of magical nature in which the boundaries between reality and fiction blur.

Living art history

When you think of Brabant, you undoubtedly also think of Vincent van Gogh – Brabant’s most famous son. Cyclists can follow in the footsteps of this extraordinary artist in Zundert, Tilburg, Etten-Leur, Nuenen, Helvoirt and ‘s-Hertogenbosch and visit the most beautiful places and monuments. The route, which is more than 400 kilometers long, runs through the entire Brabant region. Past the house in which he was born, the place where he took his first drawing lessons and where the life’s work of the founder of modern painting has its origins. A total of three museums and 46 van Gogh monuments as well as the unique nature take the visitor on a special journey through van Gogh’s life. How about a visit to the watermill at Opwetten, the Van Gogh-Roosegaarde cycle path that leads over a painting by the artist or a stop at Het Noordbrabants Museum to admire his spectacular works of art? In addition to the various cycling routes, there are also a total of five hiking routes to discover – you can’t get any closer to Van Gogh.

The van Gogh-Roosegaarde cycle path illuminates the night with the vibrant colors of Vincent van Gogh’s masterpieces.

Photo: VisitBrabant

Unparalleled nature routes and national parks

With four national parks and breathtaking landscapes, the region also has a lot to offer for nature lovers. Whether walking, hiking, cycling or on horseback: on the first-class nature routes you can take a deep breath and be impressed by the flora and fauna. A diverse range of routes of different lengths are waiting to be discovered – including special overnight accommodations. Whether at the campsite, in the converted greenhouse or in the log cabin by the lake – waking up in Brabant’s nature is the perfect start to the day.

Obvious for Middle Ages fans: Brabant’s fortress cities

City walls, narrow streets and historic buildings: The Zuiderwaterlinie is a unique hiking route that connects eleven fortress towns, forts and redoubts. For centuries the line served as protection against attacks, but today it is a peaceful route through all of Brabant. From Bergen op Zoom in the east of the region to Grave in the west, picturesque towns invite you to linger. Medieval fans can follow in the footsteps of the past several centuries ago and bring to life the images of the brave soldiers in front of the venerable city gates in their mind’s eye. The idyllic fortress towns await their visitors with small galleries, stylish boutiques and excellent restaurants. After a hike along the romantic harbors you will be rewarded with a well-deserved drink.

Willemstad: One of the eleven fortified towns along the Zuiderwaterlinie

Photo: VisitBrabant

Culinary journey of discovery

For gourmets, the food routes offer a tasty insight into the culinary diversity of Brabant. The region is known for good food, in good company in extraordinary places. From traditional regional cuisine to cutting-edge concepts, there is something here to suit every palate. The culinary creations surprise with innovative ingredients and flavor combinations, while the creative chefs set new trends and invite you to enjoy them in the numerous restaurants and bistros. Farms, markets, farm shops, wineries and local breweries are also typical of the region – here you can try local products directly and buy them from the producer.

There is something for every taste on the food routes.

Photo: VisitBrabant

Cycling between history and landscape

An extraordinary bike tour awaits visitors in the fascinating Overloon, where the famous war museum can be experienced in a very special way. This is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the moving history and cycle through the impressive museum hall – free of charge and at a dizzying height of three meters! In addition to the fascinating museum, the eight Liberation Routes invite you to follow in the footsteps of the Allies on foot or by bike and offer an unparalleled opportunity to learn more about the events and Brabant’s significant role during the war.

Cycling through the museum: This is possible in Overloon.

Photo: VisitBrabant

Up to the observation tower

If you like to change your perspective, the special observation towers are just the thing for you. They offer a special kind of panoramic view for those with heights. The Kempentoren, for example, is an impressive 37 meters high and lies at the foot of the pulsating city of Tilburg. From this and many other impressive observation towers you can discover beautiful Brabant from a bird’s eye view – a fascinating experience for nature and architecture lovers alike.

Individual cycling or hiking tours

Don’t feel like planning too much and would rather live into the day? No problem either! The distinctive junction system of the cycling and hiking trail network is obvious for free spirits and individualists. The points are numbered and connected via hiker and cyclist friendly routes. This means you can put together the perfect route in advance or even spontaneously.

Would you like to go on an exciting bike or hiking tour? More information on www.visitbrabant.de

There are adventures in many places in Brabant.

Photo: VisitBrabant

