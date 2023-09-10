Innsbruck received CHL rebuff in Munich

HC Innsbruck clearly had to admit defeat to the Red Bulls Munich in the Champions Hockey League. The Tyroleans, who arrived with two successes from the previous three appearances, clearly lost to the German ice hockey champions on Sunday with 2:9 (1:3 1:3 0:3). Lukas Bär and Corey Mackin scored goals for the “Haien”.

IMAGO/kolbert-press/Ulrich Gamel

The first ten minutes in front of 3,000 spectators in the Olympic ice rink were already tough. The Munich team took the lead after just under five minutes, but Bär managed to respond less than a minute and a half later when he was outnumbered. The homegrown player reacted quickest after the puck fell behind Munich goalie Daniel Allavena and made it 1-1.

Munich pulls away after equalizing

The German champion, unimpressed, proved to be the stronger team. Former Stanley Cup winner Ben Smith in the power play (9th) and Trevor Parkes (17th) got him on track until the first period break.

It should continue in this key. Mackin (29th) only managed to make the score 1:5, for the American it was his fourth goal in the current CHL. Both teams showed some toughness before the break took place again. Smith with his third power play goal of the evening and the double successes of Austin Ortega and Parkes ultimately ensured a Munich shooting festival. In the end, Innsbruck struggled to keep the number of goals conceded from reaching double figures.

