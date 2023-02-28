Supporters of Canada’s national football team hold signs to denounce inequalities between women and men, during a match against Japan, in Frisco, Texas, on February 22, 2023. PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

Canadian Football Federation President Nick Bontis announced his resignation Monday, February 27, acknowledging the need for a ” change “in the context of a crisis with female selection, which denounces the inequalities between women and men as well as the lack of funding.

“Although I have been one of the biggest supporters of an egalitarian system in the environment linked to performance in competitions, for our women’s national team, I will unfortunately no longer be leading the federation when that happens”explained Nick Bontis, in a press release.

“I recognize that the current context requires a change” he added, specifying that his resignation is effective immediately.

Statement from Canada Soccer President

« Canada Soccer [la fédération] and our national team programs are on track to sign a historic collective agreement.”he said without giving details, promising a “flagship agreement that will distinguish” le canada “of virtually all other member associations of FIFA”.

Earlier Monday, the thirteen provincial and territorial federations had sent a letter calling on Mr. Bontis to step down, according to the sports television channel TSN.

A strike in early February

At the beginning of February, the women’s team had led a one-day strike to denounce inequalities between women and men and the lack of funding, an approach supported by the men’s team.

The movement had been stopped due to the threat of legal action against her by the Federation, and the reigning Olympic champions then played the SheBelieves Cup, in Florida, a friendly tournament preparatory to the Women’s World Cup this summer.

According to the emblematic captain of the selection, Christine Sinclair, in 2021 the Federation granted more than 11 million Canadian dollars (just over 7 million euros) to the men’s team, compared to around 5 million dollars Canadians to the women’s team, while the previous year, the expenses devoted by the Federation were almost identical: a little more than 3 million dollars for the men, and 2.8 million for the women.

In 2022, the Americans, double reigning world champions, reached an agreement with their federation to establish equal pay with the men’s team.