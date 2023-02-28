Sky Cinema brings cinema to your home – Great films, original and exclusive series and lots of animation. Over 200 premieres a year The most awaited films and major international blockbusters, directly to your home. The best of Italian and international cinema. Italian and international blockbuster titles of all kinds to satisfy the whole family. New Sky Original films designed especially for you. Sky Original productions with the big names of Italian and international cinema. Plus subscribers Sky Cinema can join a dedicated offer to access the entire catalog of Paramount+ at no extra cost on your subscription. With Sky Ultra HD enjoy a wide range of programs in 4K HDR. The information shown refers to the availability of the titles included in the Sky Cinema package offer between January and December 2022.

ON THE AIR TODAY WITH THE SKY CINEMA PACKAGE

Rush

Ron Howard directs Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Bruhl in the biopic on the rivalry between drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda, ​​protagonists of a memorable Formula One season.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 21.15/channel 301)

It’s no country for old men

4 Oscars to the film by the Coen brothers with Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin, based on the novel by Cormac McCarthy. A man takes possession of a piece of loot but is hunted down by a psychopath.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 21.15/channel 302)

Troy

Brad Pitt, Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom in the blockbuster inspired by the Homeric poem. After Paris kidnaps Helen, Queen of Sparta, King Agamemnon declares war on the Trojans.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD ore 21.15/canale 303)

Qua la zamap 2 – A friend is forever

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00/channel 304)

Bent – Criminal Police

Sofia Vergara, Karl Urban and Andy Garcia in an action on the edge of tension. A former narcotics detective, wrongfully imprisoned, wants to find out who framed him.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD ore 21.00/canale 305)

Limitless

Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro in a fantasy thriller. A writer in crisis becomes a genius after taking a new drug, but has to deal with side effects.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00/channel 306)

Michael

John Travolta, Andie MacDowell and William Hurt in a comedy by Nora Ephron. A bizarre angel with two long wings and all the vices of humans enters the lives of two Chicago reporters.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00/channel 307)

A team of 12 orphans

Biopic with Luke Wilson, Robert Duvall and Martin Sheen. During the Great Depression, a Texas orphanage football team catches the attention of President Roosevelt.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00/channel 308)

Cetto is undoubtedly there

Third chapter of success for the charismatic character of Antonio Albanese. Cetto’s life in Germany is shaken by the revelation of his dying aunt: she is the natural heir of a prince.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00/channel 309)

Bullet Train

David Leitch’s gripping action-comedy starring Brad Pitt. A hitman gets on the Tokyo-Kyoto train to steal a suitcase, only to find he is surrounded by criminals.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 21.15/channel 310)

Open Arms – The Law of the Sea

Audience Award at the Rome Film Fest for the film starring Eduard Fernandez, Dani Rovira and Sergi Lopez which tells the incredible true story of Oscar Camps, founder of Open Arms.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 21.15/channel 311)

Need for Speed

Aaron Paul in an action taken from a video game. Released from prison, a racing ace participates in an illegal race from New York to San Francisco to punish those who betrayed him.

(SKY CINEMA 4K at 21.15/channel 313)

