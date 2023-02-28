breaking latest news – With Elly Schlein at the helm of the Democratic Party, “there is a very interesting scenario. I called Elly Schlein to wish her personally too. Obviously I expect very stiff opposition. I too have made a very tough opposition in recent years”: the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni telephoned the new dem secretary the day after the primaries.

“The comparison of ideas – adds the prime minister speaking on Bruno Vespa’s “Cinque minuti” program – has never scared me. I heard Schlein say that she and the Democratic Party will be a problem for the Meloni government. For us, democracy is never It was a problem. If anything, it was for the left. For us, a comparison made on ideas is simply good news. I’m ready for discussion and I wish Elly Schlein a good job“

Meanwhile there was the passing of the baton to Nazarene between the new leader of the Democratic Party and his predecessor. “We have to work to relaunch and keep the community together, it’s essential without giving up a clear and understandable line. This will be our effort in these first days of work”, he said Elly Schlein receiving deliveries from the outgoing secretary, Enrico Letta.

“We want to work immediately to reopen the new membership as soon as possible – he continued, in his first entry to the Nazarene as party leader -. We want the people in the primaries who spoke yesterday to be part of this democratic community”. Finally, greetings to those who preceded her.

“I thank Enrico Letta for the work done over the years. I believe there will be a meeting on 12 March and that will be the moment in which the meeting will vote for the new secretary”

On the one hand, we are preparing to govern a party divided in numbers, trying not to repeat the mistakes of the past. On the other we lick our wounds, waiting to make one analysis of defeat which, in hindsight, may be less surprising than it turns out. This is the picture in the two camps of the Democratic Party who faced each other in the primaries, which closed last night with the win by Elly Schlein.

Among Bonaccini’s supporters, the climate is so sad that they recommend postponing meetings for a few days to take stock of the result. A senior executive close to the governor, however, entrusts the breaking latest news with his personal analysis of what happened. “The first thing that weighed was the anger of our voters after the defeat in the general election”. He anger that was vented by punishing those who were directly identified with the Democratic Party as it has been known to date: “People wanted a total break with the past” and chose the offer that appeared more innovative.

However, together with this “vote of opinion” there is another element that is identified by Bonaccini’s supporters: “The vote of opinion was clear-cut, but it is clear that there was a whole host of people who returned and that they wanted to settle accounts with the past”. The reference is to ex of Article One who have returned to vote at the PD congress by virtue of the constituent process started by Enrico Letta. Now, the risk that is perceived in the liberal and reformist area is that, “if this phase is not managed well, a piece of the Democratic Party could leave”. Not so much and not only the managers, “but above all the voters who may no longer recognize themselves in this political offer”.

Hence the appeals of two prominent executives like Enrico Borgo e Alexander Alfieri. The novelties of a diversified vote between members and voters and of a change of political line require sensitivity and intelligence to keep us united”, warns Borghi. “Many are concerned about the dynamics which, if not managed, can trigger the outcome of the vote”, he explains Alfieri: “However, I have the experience to know that, in politics as in life, you fall and get back up. I will be, we will be loyal to the new secretary,” adds the dem senator.

On the opposite side, those who supported Elly Schlein underlined the need not to repeat the mistakes of the past. “A clear change from the past is needed, in many respects”, explains a source from the dem left, “in order not to repeat the mistakes of the past when, to seek unanimity at all costs, some structures have been preserved, giving the impression that the party would never renew itself”.

The first test that the new secretary will face will be the one concerning i parliamentary groups ‘drawn’ from Enrico Letta’s lists. The two group leaders, by decision of Letta himself, were extended “until the conclusion of the congress”, to be renewed with the new secretariat. Among Schlein’s ranks there is appreciation for the work accomplished so far by Simona Malpezzi and Debora Serracchiani at Palazzo Madama and Montecitorio, but there is also the awareness that it is necessary to give sign of renewal. The names in the field are those of Clare Braga e Clare Gribaudofor the group in the House, and by Francesco Boccia o Anna Rossomando, for that in the Senate. For the secretariat, the name of Marco Furfaro as Schlein’s deputy but a prominent place could also go to Pepe Provenzano: the outgoing deputy secretary could be indicated as president of the party.

But the discontinuity will also and above all concern the party line regarding alliances. “On 14 and 15 May we vote for the administrative offices and the new secretariat will have to make new field choices”, underlines Francesco Boccia: “Schlein will have the strength to allow the Pd to make the leap in quality by uniting the left. The rupture of the alliance with the 5 Stars made us lose the elections”. The M5s president, Giuseppe Conte, wishing Elly Schlein a good job, also underlines that the “PD voters have asked for a change with respect to those who traded the Conte II measures on work, the environment, poverty, support for businesses and middle class with the empty Draghi agenda. We have already had clear projects on these issues for some time”. More than a hand extended towards the new dem secretary.

