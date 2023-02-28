“In a context in which the European institutions seem to give in to the ideology of “only electricity at all costs”, the “full agreement on a pragmatic and non-ideological industrial policy” that the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, shared with the German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck”. This is the overtour by the vice president of Federauto Trucks&Van, Massimo Artusi (in the photo), commenting on the meeting between the two ministers in Berlin in view of the automotive summit between Germany, France and Italy to be held in Hanover in the spring.

Artusi continues his personal thought, arguing: “They are all elements that make it clear that in Europe, particularly in Germany. The question of the green transition of transport is still the subject of debate and that the final word can only be given by the new Parliament which it will be voted on in 2024. In that perspective, it seems to us that the Italian government, in particular ministers Salvini and Urso who have opportunely launched important consultations in Europe on these issues, have grasped the terms of the problem, placing it as a strategic priority. Urso affirms that there are also biofuels, biomethane and hydrogen, not just electricity and supports the fact that the incentives for electric cars and commercial vehicles have remained largely unused, takes up arguments that we have been remembering for months, not only for the dangerous social repercussions of a mobility entrusted to electricity alone, but also h and the serious economic and geopolitical risks associated with the excessive or total dependence of the entire country-system on a single energy vector, whatever it may be. We have had proof of this with Russian gas, for which we have laboriously managed to limit the demand, identifying alternative supplies. It is probable that the same would happen if in a full-electric society there were to be no sources of electricity supply. Do we really want Italy to run this risk?”