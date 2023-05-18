Home » “Ministry ready to give necessary support, regional health service responded well”
“Ministry ready to give necessary support, regional health service responded well”

Press release no. 28
Release date 18 May 2023

“I assured President Bonaccini of my utmost willingness to provide all the necessary support to deal with the dramatic consequences of the flood that hit the Romagna area”. This is what the Minister of Health declares, Orazio Schillaci, in constant contact with the Emilia-Romagna Region.

“The regional health service – he adds – is responding effectively by guaranteeing emergencies and non-deferable interventions. I want to thank the doctors, nurses, social and health workers and volunteers involved in rescue operations who are once again demonstrating their great ability to react, resilience and solidarity. Despite the difficulties of moving to the flooded areas, citizens are guaranteed assistance in hospitals and in the area, where general practitioners are operative. We are carefully following the evolution of the situation, in constant contact with the regional structures for any possible need, and I address all my closeness to the population of Emilia-Romagna”.

